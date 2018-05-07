What Celeb Moms Want for Mother's Day: Drew Barrymore, Ree Drummond and More Share Gift Ideas

What do the stars give their moms on Mother’s Day? PEOPLE asked and they answered.

Drew Barrymore, Ree Drummond, Leslie Mann, Niecy Nash and Lauren Conrad shared their picks — from the things they plan to gift others to what they’re hoping to receive themselves on May 13.

Barrymore, who is mom to Olive, 5, and Frankie, 4, chose one of the most functional presents out there: a pair of Crocs’ LiteRide clogs ($54.99).

RELATED: PEOPLE Editors Share the Best Mother’s Day Gift Ideas: From Mom-and-Me Aprons to a Major Splurge

Courtesy Crocs

“What mom doesn’t deserve a little extra comfort on her day?” says the actress and entrepreneur, who is a Crocs spokeswoman.

She also offered up a picture-perfect present made for snapping family vacation photos.

Courtesy Ban.do

“For Instagramworthy beach photos,” Barrymore picked Ban.do’s Giant Circle Color Wheel beach towel ($68). “Bonus if you add kids and dogs!” she adds.

Ree Drummond, the Pioneer Woman, also has a colorful and fanciful find for the moms in your life.

Courtesy Plump Pretty Sugar

RELATED: New Mom Lauren Conrad and Her BFF Hannah Skvarla Share Their Mother’s Day Gift Picks

“Every mom needs a gorgeous floral robe to make her feel like the queen of her garden!” she tells PEOPLE. Her favorite is a kimono-style silky number with a sweet print from Plum Pretty Sugar ($60).

For more Mother’s Day gift ideas from PEOPLE editors, check out the video above.