Even Dyson Owners Are Switching to This Well-Reviewed Stick Vacuum — and It's on Sale
Once you've tested out a cordless vacuum cleaner, it's nearly impossible to go back. After all, attempting to maneuver a bulky appliance around the house — all the while pulling at a cord — is a bona fide nuisance; vacuuming is so much more delightful when you have the freedom to move wherever you please.
That's why Amazon shoppers recommend the Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which has been slashed to just $115 on Amazon. The lightweight cordless vacuum is designed with three suction modes — high, medium, and low — and can pick up everything from dust on the lowest mode to larger pieces of debris on the highest. It's been constructed with a V-shaped roller brush that's built with both soft and tough bristles, making it sturdy enough to pick up dirt on both hard floors and carpets.
For smaller tasks, the stick can be shortened into a handheld vacuum and replaced with a smaller brush to clean everything from curtains and upholstered furniture to the interior of a car. When it's fully charged, the vacuum can run for up to 53 minutes before it should be plugged back into the wall. And when the large dust cup has been fully filled, simply release the cover with one click of a button to empty it.
Buy It! Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $114.99 with coupon (orig. $179.99); amazon.com
Over 2,000 Amazon shoppers have given the cordless vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, calling it their "favorite stick vacuum ever" and "lightweight and powerful." Another reviewer says that, "I would rather buy [this] than a cordless Dyson."
"The three suction strength options are fantastic," one five-star reviewer shares. "I have two dogs and a cat. This vacuum picks up everything on my hardwood floors on the low setting. The amount of dust this vacuum picks up that a broom misses is enough for me to buy this product over and over. Oh and I almost forgot to mention I was a former Dyson owner."
"All I can say is wow," another shopper says. "It literally just glides. I've given away my old Bissell because it was painful to use — only wish I would have replaced it sooner. This vacuum makes getting cobwebs in the ceiling corners a breeze and hard to reach deep areas has never been easier. [It's] nothing like any vacuum I've ever owned."
If you've been searching for a new cordless vacuum, shop the Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for just $115 at Amazon while this deal lasts.
- Even Dyson Owners Are Switching to This Well-Reviewed Stick Vacuum — and It's on Sale
- Amazon Shoppers Say This Is the Most Comfortable Dress They've Ever Worn — and Prices Start at $23
- Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Is Less Than One Week Away — but You Can Shop Early Deals Now
- This 3-Inch Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper Provides Relief to Hot Sleepers