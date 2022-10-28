If you're in the market for a cordless vacuum cleaner and you have pets, then you'll want to consider a model that's made to handle lots of hair.

Luckily, we found one that's on sale for under $130 when you apply an Amazon coupon before adding it to your cart.

The Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner has a brushless motor with three suction modes, which means it won't get clogged after vacuuming just a few clumps of dog and cat hair. It also has a high-density filter that captures even the smallest particles like dust and allergens to provide your home with clean air. Not only the filter can be washed and used again, but the vacuum actually comes with a second filter, so you can swap them after a few months.

What sets this vacuum apart from other cordless stick models is that it has an "astonishing battery life," according to one five-star reviewer. It runs for up to 53 minutes on a single charge and provides 14 minutes of deep cleaning ideal for stubborn spots and messes. The cleanning device's swivel head makes it easy to clean hard-to-reach areas and it comes with attachments that can transform it into a handheld vacuum for vehicles and furniture. Not to mention it makes minimal noise, so you can clean at any time without disrupting anyone nearby.

Amazon

Buy It! Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $129.99 with coupon (orig. $399.99); amazon.com

With a long battery life, high-quality filter, and a lightweight design, we aren't shocked that this vacuum has more than 2,500 five-star ratings. One shopper who called it a "dream come true" for people with pets added that their floors felt "drastically cleaner and the time to do it was cut in half."

This vacuum comes with a wall-mounted charging station that takes up minimal space and makes it easy to store and charge at the same time to ensure it's ready for your next cleaning session.

Add it to your cart while it's on sale and eligible for a $20-off Amazon coupon.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping:

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.