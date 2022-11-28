This $500 Stick Vacuum That Shoppers Call an 'All-in-One Machine' Is Now $128 at Amazon — but Not for Long

Cyber Monday isn't over quite yet — and there's still a notable vacuum deal you're going to want to shop before the sale ends tonight. If you've been waiting for a quality cordless stick vacuum to go on sale, now's your chance to grab one for 75 percent off. The catch is it's only available to Amazon Prime members, so sign up for a free trial to unlock this mega deal.

The Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner originally costs $500, but right now, it's marked down to just $128. Not only does it have a high-powered suction that works on carpet and hard floors, but it also doubles as a handheld vacuum, making it ideal for cleaning furniture and car interiors. Simply remove the vacuum head and use the long hose to effectively clean hard-to-reach areas like ceilings and baseboards without bending over. The hose also bends at the base, allowing it to maneuver under furniture with ease.

The box includes a two-in-one brush head attachment, an extra filter, a small cleaning brush, and everything you need to wall mount the charging station. The compact, slim design won't take up a lot of space, especially when it's mounted to the wall.

Some might be skeptical of a vacuum at such a low price, however, more than 4,000 shoppers gave it a perfect five-star rating. One reviewer went as far as to say that it's "better than my Dyson" and added, "it is so easy to use and lightweight but has a strong suction."

Another shopper who has had the vacuum for about a year said it's the "best cordless vacuum I have ever had" and described it as an "all-in-one machine."

Don't wait to add a new cordless stick vacuum to your cleaning arsenal! Head to Amazon to shop this deal while it's 75 percent off because it's far too good to pass up.

