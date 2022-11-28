Lifestyle Home This $500 Stick Vacuum That Shoppers Call an 'All-in-One Machine' Is Now $128 at Amazon — but Not for Long Don’t miss out on this last-minute Cyber Monday deal! By Carly Kulzer Carly Kulzer Instagram Website Carly Kulzer has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2018 and is currently an Entertainment Ecommerce Writer for People. As an owner of two dogs and two cats, she started primarily writing pets content for People in 2021. She has reviewed more than 50 products, conducted interviews with professionals in the field, and has done extensive research to gather accurate information.Carly has written more than 40 pets articles for People. Her shoppable content has also been featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Food and Wine, Shape, Travel and Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Cooking Light, Martha Stewart Living, My Recipes, and Parents. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 28, 2022 08:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Cyber Monday isn't over quite yet — and there's still a notable vacuum deal you're going to want to shop before the sale ends tonight. If you've been waiting for a quality cordless stick vacuum to go on sale, now's your chance to grab one for 75 percent off. The catch is it's only available to Amazon Prime members, so sign up for a free trial to unlock this mega deal. The Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner originally costs $500, but right now, it's marked down to just $128. Not only does it have a high-powered suction that works on carpet and hard floors, but it also doubles as a handheld vacuum, making it ideal for cleaning furniture and car interiors. Simply remove the vacuum head and use the long hose to effectively clean hard-to-reach areas like ceilings and baseboards without bending over. The hose also bends at the base, allowing it to maneuver under furniture with ease. Amazon Buy It! Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $127.49 with Prime (orig. $499.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. The box includes a two-in-one brush head attachment, an extra filter, a small cleaning brush, and everything you need to wall mount the charging station. The compact, slim design won't take up a lot of space, especially when it's mounted to the wall. Some might be skeptical of a vacuum at such a low price, however, more than 4,000 shoppers gave it a perfect five-star rating. One reviewer went as far as to say that it's "better than my Dyson" and added, "it is so easy to use and lightweight but has a strong suction." Another shopper who has had the vacuum for about a year said it's the "best cordless vacuum I have ever had" and described it as an "all-in-one machine." Don't wait to add a new cordless stick vacuum to your cleaning arsenal! Head to Amazon to shop this deal while it's 75 percent off because it's far too good to pass up. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Thanks to Madewell's Cyber Monday Sale, You Can Get the Stylish, Practical Jacket Style Celebs Wear for 60% Off Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale Ends Soon! Add These 106 Last-Minute Deals to Your Cart Before It's Too Late 162 Best Cyber Monday Deals of 2022