Even Former Dyson Owners Are Impressed by This Cordless Vacuum — and It's Only $120 at Amazon
If you haven't yet upgraded from a corded vacuum to a cordless one, you're in for a serious treat. No longer will you be tied down to the length of a cord. You'll be free to roam around the house — and clean those spots you would have otherwise missed.
Those looking for a recommendation should consider the Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, and right now it's seriously marked down at Amazon. A powerful brushless motor boasts a suction power of up to 22,000 pascals (a unit of pressure), complete with three modes that can be easily changed thanks to a switch. You'll be able to effortlessly suck up all the dirt and debris scattered across both hard floors and carpets. Plus, the vacuum has a filtration system that traps up to 99.99 percent of fine dust and particles.
Since the vacuum is so lightweight (weighing just under seven pounds), most can easily transport it from room to room. The vacuum also transforms into a handheld device with the option to add on extra attachments, including a multifunctional brush. A fully charged battery will run the vacuum for up to 53 minutes at a time before it needs to be charged. The vacuum is finished off with a dust cup that holds up to 500 milliliters of dirt at a time, and it's super easy to release.
Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $119.99 with coupon (orig. $199.99)
Over 4,700 Amazon shoppers have given the cordless vacuum a five-star rating, and some called it "better than a Dyson" and a "dirt catcher." One reviewer was shocked by how well it worked, writing: "We vacuumed our entire apartment and FILLED this vacuum. And we're clean people."
Other five-star reviewers even compared it to devices from more expensive brands. "We love this little stick vacuum," one shared. "We have purchased Dyson vacuums in the past, and this little vacuum beats them all, and at about a third of the price. The handle design is ergonomic and fits comfortably in the hand; it's definitely powerful enough and lasts long enough."
Another former Dyson owner explained, "The vacuum picks up everything on my hardwood floors on the low setting… The amount of dust this vacuum picks up that a broom misses is enough for me to buy this product over and over. The price may scare some away, but the quality exceeds all my expectations."
Head to Amazon and shop the Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's on sale, and make sure to click on the extra coupon to drop the price down to just $120.
