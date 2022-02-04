Those looking for a recommendation should consider the Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, and right now it's seriously marked down at Amazon. A powerful brushless motor boasts a suction power of up to 22,000 pascals (a unit of pressure), complete with three modes that can be easily changed thanks to a switch. You'll be able to effortlessly suck up all the dirt and debris scattered across both hard floors and carpets. Plus, the vacuum has a filtration system that traps up to 99.99 percent of fine dust and particles.