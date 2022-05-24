The $400 Cordless Vacuum with 'Unbelievable Power' Is Just $115 at Amazon Right Now

Thanks to the strong suction power (which hits speeds up to 22,000 pascals!), the vacuum effortlessly picks up everything from dust and pet dander to debris and crumbs. It can be used on a slew of surfaces, including carpets and hard floors, and users are able to switch between three modes: standard, medium, and max. The vacuum is also equipped with a four-layer filtration system that captures up to 99.99 percent of fine dust and particles, making it easier to breathe indoors.