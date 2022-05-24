The $400 Cordless Vacuum with 'Unbelievable Power' Is Just $115 at Amazon Right Now
Vacuuming is hardly the most exciting task you're required to do around the house — but it is a necessity. To make things easier, it's worth investing in a device that makes cleaning a breeze, like the Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner that's currently on sale at Amazon.
Thanks to the strong suction power (which hits speeds up to 22,000 pascals!), the vacuum effortlessly picks up everything from dust and pet dander to debris and crumbs. It can be used on a slew of surfaces, including carpets and hard floors, and users are able to switch between three modes: standard, medium, and max. The vacuum is also equipped with a four-layer filtration system that captures up to 99.99 percent of fine dust and particles, making it easier to breathe indoors.
The cordless vacuum can also be transformed into a smaller handheld device, allowing you to target specific places around the house. At this size, you'll be able to clean upholstery, curtains, stairs, and car interiors. You can also pop on extra attachments, like the included multifunctional brush tool. Plus, once the vacuum is fully charged, it can run for up to 53 minutes at a time.
Buy It! Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $114.99 with coupon (orig. $399.99); amazon.com
Over 1,700 Amazon shoppers have given the cordless vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, noting that it allows for "no fuss vacuuming" and has "unbelievable power." One shopper even wrote, "The high setting is comparable to my Dyson vacuum."
A third user shared that the vacuum "moves around my dining table like a truffle pig in spring" and added that "it shows no mercy to crumbs." The shopper explained that the vacuum's suction is so powerful that it "accidentally sucked up my kid's underwear." They finished their review by enthusing: "I didn't know I could love a vacuum so much!"
Head to Amazon to snag the Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's a whopping 71 percent off.
