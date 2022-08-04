A $425 Stick Vacuum That Shoppers Call 'Better Than a Dyson' Has Been Slashed to Just $140 at Amazon

Even if you like the ease and versatility of a robot vacuum cleaner, there's nothing quite like the freedom of using a traditional stick vacuum. After all, a cordless vacuum gives you the luxury of traveling around the house — without being bogged down by a tangled cord.

If you're not sure where to start, look to the suggestion of thousands of Amazon shoppers who swear by the Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which is a whopping 68 percent off. The vacuum cleaner is designed with a cyclone separation system and a high-density filter that effortlessly traps dust and other small particles. It's also complete with a 280-watt brushless motor and can hit a suction power up to 25,000 pascals, instantly removing household dust, pet hair, and debris. Plus, shoppers can choose from three power modes.

The vacuum can be used on both hard floors and carpets, and it can run for up to 55 minutes at a time before it needs to be recharged. The brush head can be rotated up to 180 degrees — allowing you to easily maneuver around obstacles — and it's finished off with a set of LED lights, illuminating all the dirt you may have otherwise missed. Plus, the vacuum can be transformed into a handheld device, allowing you to target upholstery, bookshelves, and even the tight corners in your car.

Amazon

Buy It! Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $139.99 with coupon (orig. $424.99); amazon.com

More than 3,700 Amazon shoppers have given the cordless vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, with one noting you can say "goodbye [to] dog hair." Others say that it's "better than a Dyson" and can easily get into "nooks and crannies." Another user wrote, "It picks up all the pet hair, dust, dirt, and crumbs and takes a fraction of the time to do the whole house," while a second added: "This little vacuum keeps my carpets, my hardwoods, and my furniture clean."

One user explained: "To my delight, this thing sucks up everything even on low power." They also appreciated the size of the vacuum head, and liked that the "swivel movement and the size of the head gets around everything." They finished off by saying: "The super power setting works great on carpet but we hardly need the high power at all."

Head to Amazon to get the Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's 68 percent off.