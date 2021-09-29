Shoppers Say This $125 Stick Vacuum Cleans Their Whole House in Half the Time of a Dyson

"This vacuum is exactly what I needed, and is now my daily go-to," one shopper said. "We have a husky shepherd mix dog and this vacuum really helps keep the dog hair at bay." They also added, "It is lightweight and maneuvers like a dream. We camp a lot in our 30' camper so I plan on bringing this along to replace our Bissell Featherweight Stick which didn't always get all the dog hair. I also used this for cleaning my car and the attachments are amazing for getting all the nooks and crannies. It's literally changed our lives by being able to keep up with the shedding dog!"