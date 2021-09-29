Shoppers Say This $125 Stick Vacuum Cleans Their Whole House in Half the Time of a Dyson
Let's be honest: No one wants to spend hours vacuuming after a long day of work or on a Sunday afternoon. While lightweight cordless stick vacuums have proven to clean faster than heavy-duty upright models, some are more efficient than others, like this Whall Five-in-One Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner that one shopper said cleaned their entire home in half the time as a Dyson. The powerful vacuum is on sale at Amazon for only $125, compared to its usual $200 price point.
The Whall Cordless Vacuum comes with the bells and whistles that effectively clean hard and carpeted floors, including two brush rolls, a four-level filtration system, and multiple attachments. The V-shaped brush roll is made from a combination of soft and hard bristles that remove dust, crumbs, and hair from all floor types, while the fluffy roll brush is designed to whisk dirt from wood flooring. The four-layered filtration system is perfect for those with allergies, because it includes a washable HEPA filter that locks in the tiniest particles. And the crevice tool, stretchable hose, and brush tools make it easy to clean tight corners and hard-to-reach areas.
Buy It! Whall Five-in-One Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $124.99 with coupon ($199.99); amazon.com
The cordless vacuum has three powerful suction modes that "show no mercy to crumbs," and a 180-degree rotating nozzle to easily maneuver around furniture. It can run up to 53 minutes, depending on the suction power you use, and it only takes four hours to charge. Plus, it comes with a small filter cleaning brush with a hook at the end to cut through tangles.
Amazon shoppers praise this vacuum for being lightweight, easy to carry and maneuver, and powerfully removing dirt and pet hair.
"This vacuum is exactly what I needed, and is now my daily go-to," one shopper said. "We have a husky shepherd mix dog and this vacuum really helps keep the dog hair at bay." They also added, "It is lightweight and maneuvers like a dream. We camp a lot in our 30' camper so I plan on bringing this along to replace our Bissell Featherweight Stick which didn't always get all the dog hair. I also used this for cleaning my car and the attachments are amazing for getting all the nooks and crannies. It's literally changed our lives by being able to keep up with the shedding dog!"
Another shopper wrote, "Let me start with saying I hate vacuuming, and it's because of our robust, heavy vacuum...but this vacuum is a miracle worker compared to that. It's so much lighter than a Dyson V7 and not nearly as loud. I thought because it was quieter that the suction wouldn't be that great, but it's actually perfect. Removed my dog's hair right off of my fabric couch and decorative pillows. [It's] easy to use, easy to store, and does exactly what it said it'll do. And at a fraction of the cost of a Dyson?? Can't beat this."
Get the powerful cordless stick vacuum over 1,300 Amazon shoppers love on sale for $125.
