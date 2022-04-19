Shop

Deal Alert! This Customer-Loved Cordless Vacuum Is a Whopping 63% Off Right Now

Reviewers say it’s comparable to a Dyson — but it’s a fraction of the price
By Amy Schulman April 19, 2022 05:00 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you've never experienced the pleasure of a cordless vacuum cleaner, you're in for quite some fun. After all, it's a delight to not be tied down to a trailing cord, giving you the freedom to move around the house with ease. 

For those looking for a recommendation, consider the Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which is currently on sale at Amazon. Compared to older models, the stick vacuum has been upgraded with a 280-watt brushless motor that can hit suction powers up to 22,000 kilopascals. Users can choose from three modes, with the lightest setting designed to pick up dust while the highest can scoop up larger pieces of debris, all of which can be used on hard floors and carpets.  

Thanks to a set of LED lights, the vacuum illuminates all the dust and dirt you may have otherwise missed, a handy tool you'll definitely use all the time. You'll be able to use the vacuum for up to 53 minutes before it needs to be recharged, plus it's super lightweight, allowing you to readily carry it around the house. The vacuum can also easily transform into a handheld device, complete with a multifunctional brush that can be used to clean car interiors, curtains, and even the sofa. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $149.99 (orig. $399.99); amazon.com

RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message.

Amazon shoppers rave about this vacuum cleaner, with reviewers sharing that it has a "strong suction" and is "cheaper than Dyson." Another user wrote: "I love how it's lightweight, easy to go around and about the house cleaning, and picks up dust/hair/small particles … that the old vacuum couldn't get."

Head to Amazon to get the Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's a whopping 63 percent off.

Shop
View All
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com