Deal Alert! This Customer-Loved Cordless Vacuum Is a Whopping 63% Off Right Now
If you've never experienced the pleasure of a cordless vacuum cleaner, you're in for quite some fun. After all, it's a delight to not be tied down to a trailing cord, giving you the freedom to move around the house with ease.
For those looking for a recommendation, consider the Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which is currently on sale at Amazon. Compared to older models, the stick vacuum has been upgraded with a 280-watt brushless motor that can hit suction powers up to 22,000 kilopascals. Users can choose from three modes, with the lightest setting designed to pick up dust while the highest can scoop up larger pieces of debris, all of which can be used on hard floors and carpets.
Thanks to a set of LED lights, the vacuum illuminates all the dust and dirt you may have otherwise missed, a handy tool you'll definitely use all the time. You'll be able to use the vacuum for up to 53 minutes before it needs to be recharged, plus it's super lightweight, allowing you to readily carry it around the house. The vacuum can also easily transform into a handheld device, complete with a multifunctional brush that can be used to clean car interiors, curtains, and even the sofa.
Buy It! Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $149.99 (orig. $399.99); amazon.com
Amazon shoppers rave about this vacuum cleaner, with reviewers sharing that it has a "strong suction" and is "cheaper than Dyson." Another user wrote: "I love how it's lightweight, easy to go around and about the house cleaning, and picks up dust/hair/small particles … that the old vacuum couldn't get."
Head to Amazon to get the Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's a whopping 63 percent off.
