The World's Smallest Vacuum Is Now on Sale at Amazon, and Reviewers Can’t Get Enough

From tiny homes to cooking appliances, it’s no secret that our obsession with itty bitty items has grown infinitely bigger over the years. But no matter how cute your favorite fun-size find is, it still needs to be functional. That’s why Amazon shoppers love this tiny, yet powerful vacuum cleaner from Westminster that’s just the right size for picking up crumbs in your keyboard or dirt on your desktop. And best of all: It’s now on sale for $15.
Buy It! Westminster World’s Smallest Vacuum, $14.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
Spanning just 6 inches, this palm-size super sucker is seriously small. In fact, the brand touts it as “the world’s smallest vacuum.” What it lacks in size, it makes up for in efficiency, with a surprisingly powerful suction that’s capable of leaving surfaces perfectly spotless. Plus, two included attachments (a brush and extension tube) allow for strategic cleaning in tight, hard-to-reach spaces — like dusty vents or tricky corners. A reusable filter traps debris in a separate chamber, so you can easily empty it out as it fills.
An intuitive on-off button instantly fires up this tiny device, and while it does need to be plugged in to operate, it features modern USB charging capabilities that can be plugged directly into a standard outlet or USB port. An extended cord is conveniently 4 feet long, so you’ll never feel restricted by where or how long you can use it. Some reviewers suggest connecting the vacuum to a portable battery or power bank if you’re seeking more flexibility for outdoor cleaning or on the go use in the car.
“Honestly, I thought I was taking a chance purchasing this tiny vacuum. I fell in love with it!” wrote one five-star reviewer. “The quality was so much better than I expected. It is not chintzy plastic. I plug it into my computer and away I go. I like it to clean off my keyboard, pick up ashes, and crumbs. Can I vacuum the house with it? No, but if I could, I would.”
“Love this,” wrote another reviewer who actually prefers it over a hand vac. “I always have to get up to grab a dustbuster hanging on the wall from my desk. It really works for dust that builds up on my desk because of fans being on. It just plugs into my USB [port] and I grab it when needed. It's extremely cute, too.”
For a fun surprise, the World's Smallest Vacuum ships in a section of three random colors, so you won’t know which one you ordered until it arrives. Shop it for just $15 on Amazon — while it’s still 25 percent off.
