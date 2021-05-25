The World's Smallest Vacuum Is Now on Sale at Amazon, and Reviewers Can’t Get Enough

An intuitive on-off button instantly fires up this tiny device, and while it does need to be plugged in to operate, it features modern USB charging capabilities that can be plugged directly into a standard outlet or USB port. An extended cord is conveniently 4 feet long, so you’ll never feel restricted by where or how long you can use it. Some reviewers suggest connecting the vacuum to a portable battery or power bank if you’re seeking more flexibility for outdoor cleaning or on the go use in the car.