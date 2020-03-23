There’s no need to tidy up your living room before dialing into that morning meeting!

As more and more people around the globe are staying home in an effort to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), they’re increasingly relying on video chats to help connect them with loved ones and colleagues — and many are feeling the pressure to make sure their home looks its best in the background.

Whether you’re space is a sea of kid stuff from adventures in home schooling or you just aren’t the biggest fan of what your co-workers are seeing whenever you dial in for a meeting, don’t stress! West Elm has come up with a way to instantly switch things up without spending a dime.

Last week, the company unveiled a variety of virtual backgrounds, which range from a woodsy A-frame and a picturesque poolside view to a sun-filled city apartment.

Even better, all of the backgrounds can be easily accessed via the popular video conferencing app Zoom.

In order to switch things up, after downloading your favorite photos from West Elm’s blog, simply open the app and click on the settings option, located in the upper right corner.

Next, select the “Virtual Background” option from the bar on the left, and click the plus sign, which will allow you to upload the picture-perfect scenes.

In order to make things look as realistic as possible, West Elm also recommends that you try and not move around too quickly — no matter how excited you are by your virtual change of scenery.

