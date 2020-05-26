West Elm and REI's New Outdoor Lifestyle Collection Is Here to Help You Make the Most of Summer

From folding chairs to picnic blankets, West Elm and REI's new collaboration is here to help you get outside in style this summer

West Elm and REI Co-op are here to help you get outside in style this summer.

On the heels of Memorial Day Weekend, the design company and specialty outdoor retailer debuted their new partnership on Tuesday: a line of lifestyle products that’ll have you packing up for a picnic in no time.

To help make a socially-distanced summer easier, the brands teamed up to help people to feel “at home, outside,” encouraging customers to create their own unique getaways. Whether it’s throwing a happy hour with colorful glassware in the backyard, or going camping for the weekend, this line of portable and easily-stored pieces will simplify the process.

The co-curated collection features 35 items that are sure to make any outdoor adventure feel more like an escape — even if you’re just heading to your fire escape.

“We designed this modern collection of colorful everyday entertaining essentials and sustainably sourced outdoor textiles to complement REI Co-op’s high performing recreational gear,” said Jeffrey Hannoosh, Senior Vice President of Design for West Elm. “Our collaboration with REI Co-op inspires families to bring the comforts of home to the great outdoors – from weeknights dining al fresco to relaxing summer weekends in the backyard.”

The affordably priced line, which ranges from $6 to $199, includes colorful folding chairs, a collapsible campfire table, punchy-patterned outdoor pillows (perfect for an afternoon snooze in the sun!), double-sided blankets, a sun shade and just about everything else you can think of that you’d need to create an outdoor oasis.

“Our customers enjoy the outdoors in a variety of ways – from running, riding and hiking, to simply sharing a meal and a moment of relaxation outside,” added Paul Calandrella, REI general merchandising manager for camp products. “We love the opportunity to partner with a brand that not only aligns with our values, but also shares our passion for curating great outdoor experiences. Working with West Elm introduces new creative territory to consider, and we hope this inspires more people to join us outside, even if it’s just day camping in their backyard.”