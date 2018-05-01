West Elm and Pottery Barn Kids Are Teaming Up to Release the Most Adorable Baby Collection

Megan Stein
May 01, 2018 09:00 AM

West Elm isn’t kidding around with its latest collection!

The furniture behemoth is joining forces on a brand-new collaboration with Pottery Barn Kids, featuring (you guessed it) a slew of cribs, dressers, gliders and more for the little ones in your life.

The sister brands, who are part of the same parent company, combined each of their expertise — West Elm’s hip, modern designs and PBK’s decades of experience crafting timeless children’s furniture — to fashion the ultimate roundup of essentials that are both stylish and safe. Many items are made with all-natural materials, like organic cotton and sustainably sourced wood, so parents can rest assured their sheets, dressers and other extras are the best of the best.

RELATED: A Lilly Pulitzer Home Collection is Coming to Pottery Barn: Everything We Know So Far

Products made specifically for babies, like the cribs and changing tables, use water-based finishes and are Greenguard certified so tots won’t be breathing in toxic chemicals. In addition to their healthy guarantees, many pieces also do double-duty, like the dressers with removable changing table toppers that ensure your investment can stay with your kids as they grow.

RELATED: See Every Piece in Target’s New Home Decor Line, Opalhouse, Out Now!

Available starting May 10, the pieces range from $16 to $1,369. The exclusive video above gives a sneak peek at what shoppers can expect from the release. From personalized blankets to graphic wallpaper to too-cute giftables, it’s safe to say the kiddo in your life is due for a Pinterest-worthy room update.

For the full preview, watch the video above and click here for more details. Shop the collection in stores and online May 10.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now