West Elm isn’t kidding around with its latest collection!

The furniture behemoth is joining forces on a brand-new collaboration with Pottery Barn Kids, featuring (you guessed it) a slew of cribs, dressers, gliders and more for the little ones in your life.

The sister brands, who are part of the same parent company, combined each of their expertise — West Elm’s hip, modern designs and PBK’s decades of experience crafting timeless children’s furniture — to fashion the ultimate roundup of essentials that are both stylish and safe. Many items are made with all-natural materials, like organic cotton and sustainably sourced wood, so parents can rest assured their sheets, dressers and other extras are the best of the best.

RELATED: A Lilly Pulitzer Home Collection is Coming to Pottery Barn: Everything We Know So Far

Products made specifically for babies, like the cribs and changing tables, use water-based finishes and are Greenguard certified so tots won’t be breathing in toxic chemicals. In addition to their healthy guarantees, many pieces also do double-duty, like the dressers with removable changing table toppers that ensure your investment can stay with your kids as they grow.

RELATED: See Every Piece in Target’s New Home Decor Line, Opalhouse, Out Now!

Available starting May 10, the pieces range from $16 to $1,369. The exclusive video above gives a sneak peek at what shoppers can expect from the release. From personalized blankets to graphic wallpaper to too-cute giftables, it’s safe to say the kiddo in your life is due for a Pinterest-worthy room update.

For the full preview, watch the video above and click here for more details. Shop the collection in stores and online May 10.