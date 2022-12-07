Wendy Williams' Son Kevin Hunter Jr., 22, Evicted from Miami Apartment Over $70,000 in Unpaid Rent

Wendy Williams' son, Kevin Hunter Jr., was evicted from his Miami apartment in September, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

According to a legal filing, Hunter owed $70,000 in unpaid rent and was faced with the eviction notice in August 2022 after failing to pay rent since February. The U.S. Sun was first to report on the news.

Hunter was served with the official eviction summons in August and responded that same month by saying his mother paid a full year's rent up front starting in March 2021 "with her intent being to purchase [the apartment] at the end of the lease." The 22-year-old says he signed the lease "on her behalf," at her request.

Hunter then described how his mother's health issues affected his ability to pay rent.

"As the lease approached the end, my mom went through some health issues that put the court in control of her finances," he said. "All of this happened suddenly and all of the financial support that she always gave me stopped, including my housing."

In February 2022, PEOPLE reported that Williams claimed in a letter to the court that her bank, Wells Fargo has "denied [her] any access, whether online or otherwise, to her financial accounts, assets, and statements." According to her filings, the action was based on the advice of Williams' former financial advisor, Lori Schiller, that Williams "was of unsound mind."

The bank, in its filings to the court, said it froze the funds because "Wells Fargo has strong reason to believe that [Williams] is the victim of undue influence and financial exploitation." It did not specify who or what was exploiting or unduly influencing Williams.

Hunter agreed to continue paying rent month-to-month, according to the landlord's filing, but failed to do so, leading to $69,600 in back rent.

He added: "l had to pause my education for a full academic year because of Covid and to care for my mom. Even though my name is on the lease, my mom was paying, and for medical and legal reasons, she has not been able to pay the rent for the past months since the 1 year lease ended and the court has controlled her finances."

For the past several months, Hunter said he's been "back and forth between states checking on my mom's weII-being." He ends the statement, filed on August 29, by saying he secured a different "temporary place to live" and planned on moving out of the apartment within 7 days.

In response to Hunter's statement, the plaintiff requested an "evidentiary hearing on damages" and in mid September, the final judgment of eviction was entered against Hunter by the court.

At the end of the summer, Williams, 58, entered a wellness facility, seeking help as she hoped to manage her "overall health issues."

"She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with The Wendy Experience Podcast," a press release from her publicist Shawn Zanotti stated at the time. "Ms. Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world. We ask for your prayers and well wishes during this time."

In October, she left the facility. "We are happy to report that Wendy Williams is home and healing after being in a wellness facility since August," Zanotti told PEOPLE in a statement. "Wendy is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects."

"Thank you to my fans for your love, support and many prayers," Williams added in a statement at the time. "I am back and better than ever."

Earlier this year, Williams' ongoing health concerns kept her from returning to host The Wendy Williams Show, which was delayed twice before Leah Remini stepped in to guest host. Other stars were later tapped to do the same, including Michael Rapaport, Whitney Cummings and Jerry Springer.

Sherri Shepherd proved to be a fan-favorite among the guest hosts, even scoring season-high ratings during her initial stint last November. It was later announced that the 54-year-old was given her own namesake talk show, Sherri, that would take over Williams' program's time slot. With that, Williams' own show concluded after more than a decade on-air.