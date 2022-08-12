The 'Wonderfully Absorbent' Towels Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Swear by Are on Sale Right Now

“Wash after wash they are holding up as if brand new”

By Isabel Garcia
Published on August 12, 2022 06:00 AM

Welhome Franklin Premium | 4 Piece Bath Towel Set
Photo: Amazon

One of the easiest ways to give your bathroom a spa-worthy upgrade is to invest in plush towels.

Start with the Wellhome Franklin Premium Bath Towels while they're on sale at Amazon. The towels are spun with 100 percent cotton, making them soft to the touch. And with a density of 600 grams per square meter, the towels are super absorbent and can dry you off quickly after you get out of the shower.

The set comes with four large bath towels that each measure 30 by 54 inches. The towels, which have a popcorn texture that shoppers say looks as nice as it feels, are currently available in 11 colors. From deep navy and light pink, there are plenty of options to choose from that'll go with your bathroom's design.


Amazon

Buy It! Wellhome Franklin Premium 4-Piece Bath Towel Set, $43.99 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com

Also worth noting is how easy they are to care for, since the towels can go in the washing machine and dryer. To keep them in good shape, the brand recommends washing them with warm water and a gentle cycle. Just be sure to avoid bleach, fabric softener, and detergent with optical brighteners. And when you toss them in the dryer, use a low heat setting.

More than 5,400 customers have left five-star ratings for the towels, calling them "luxuriously soft" and "wonderfully absorbent." One shopper wrote that when they first used the towels, they felt like wrapping up "in a big, soft cloud," adding, "I feel spoiled by how incredible they feel on my skin in my own home!"

Customers also love the design of the "beautiful towels," and as one noted, "They look elegant in my bathroom." Others appreciate the durability of the towels, with one reviewer writing that "wash after wash they are holding up as if brand new."

There's no end date listed for this deal, but it's not going to be around forever. So head to Amazon to pick up the Wellhome Franklin Premium Bath Towels before the savings disappear.


Amazon


Amazon

