This 'Luxurious' Towel Set with 5,800+ Five-Star Ratings Is on Sale for as Little as $6 Apiece at Amazon

After a relaxing shower, there's no better feeling than wrapping yourself in a big, soft towel. However, the last thing you want is for your towel to be too thin, leaving you soaking wet and well, left to air dry. Luckily, there are tons of home essentials at Amazon, including a "soft and fluffy" towel set that shoppers can't stop adding to their carts.

The Welhome Franklin Six-Piece Bath Linen Set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths. Made from 100 percent cotton, the towels are plush and super absorbent. Best of all? They come in 23 colors — and some of them are up to 35 percent off right now.

Buy It! Welhome Franklin Cotton 6-Piece Bath Linen Set in Aqua, $35.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

You can choose from a variety of solid hues, including soft rose, dusty blue, aqua, lilac, charcoal, and blush. Pick up a set to match with existing decor or choose something bolder to change things up in your bathroom. To care for the towels, the brand recommends putting them in the washing machine on a gentle cycle and letting them tumble dry on low.

And with more than 5,800 five-star ratings, many shoppers have nothing but compliments for the "luxurious" towels. One shopper said they love how the towels are a great combination of softness and absorbency: "Sometimes other towels sacrifice one for the other but this a great blend of both! I will probably only ever buy these going forward."

Another five-star reviewer placed this towel set in the same category as those from expensive name brands just without the giant price tag. They added that the towels wash easily and have yet to undergo much wear and tear. "​​These towels are soft, absorbent, and very durable. They've been through many washes and only one of the washcloths has a few small pulls on it, which after nearly a year of use is pretty good," they wrote. "We ended up buying more for our guests, and they love them too!"

If you're in the market for new towels, add the Welhome Hudson Six-Piece Bath Linen Set to your cart while it's as little as $36. Keep scrolling to shop more colors below.

