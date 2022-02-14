Amazon Shoppers Rave About These 'Quick-Drying' Bath Towels — and They're on Sale
Stepping out of the shower — only to be greeted by towels that don't soak up any water — is hardly the way to live. Everyone deserves a set of fluffy, absorbent towels, and if you haven't yet found the perfect one, consider snagging the Welhome Basic Set of 4 Bath Towels, which are 22 percent off at Amazon.
Spun from 100 percent natural cotton, the towels are extra absorbent, each complete with long, thick fibers that soak up water yet still dry quickly after you've finished using them. The towels are also super soft and luxurious — the perfect fabric to wrap yourself in after a hot shower. The set includes four bath towels, each measuring 30 by 54 inches.
Shoppers can choose from a slew of solid colors, including deep navy blue, white, lilac, and charcoal. You'll also be able to find sets of eight, should you desire a larger quantity. When it's time to clean the towels, shoppers suggest washing them away from other items before first use; afterward they can be washed in cold water and dried on a low setting.
Over 3,000 Amazon shoppers have given the towels a five-star rating, calling them "quick-drying" and "absorbent." One reviewer even called them the "most comfortable towels ever," while another wrote: "[I] got these in the mail and immediately threw them in the washer. [I] pulled out the softest towels I have ever owned."
Another shopper shared that they're buying duplicates of these bath towels, noting that they're "really thick" and "soft," even going on to say, "I'm happy every time I use it." Plus, they mentioned that "they're much nicer than [the] fancy ones we got from an upscale store."
Head to Amazon and shop the Welhome Basic Set of 4 Bath Towels for less than $10 apiece before this deal ends and the price goes with it.
