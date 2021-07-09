This Sand-Resistant Beach Blanket from Amazon Can Hold Up to 7 People at a Time
When you're at the beach, you're probably thinking about swimming in the waves and lounging in the sun — but don't forget about the sand. Whether you're met with strong winds or just a slight breeze, sand tends to sneak inside every possible crevice and stay put. To combat the problem (and save yourself the time you'd otherwise spend cleaning up at the end of the day), add a sand-resistant beach blanket to your bag.
The extra-large Wekapo Sand Proof Beach Blanket is designed from 100 percent nylon fabric, which is the key feature that prevents sand from sticking to it. According to the brand, "Just shake the blanket and it easily gets rid of all the sand [at] once." The nylon fabric also means the beach blanket is water resistant and quick drying.
Buy It! Wekapo Sand Proof Beach Blanket, $37.03 with coupon (orig. $38.98); amazon.com
"Amazing," said one five-star reviewer who raved about its travel-friendly features. "It somehow kept everything fairly clean while staying clean itself. It does not absorb moisture. Sand does not stick, but rolls/blows right off. The thing is durable. Did fine with our chair legs digging into it. It packs up teeny and super light."
When you choose your spot on the sand, simply unpack the Wekapo Sand Proof Beach Blanket from its compact bag, which can easily fit inside a beach tote. Then lay the blanket onto the sand. You can also loop metal stakes through the blanket and into the sand for an even stronger hold. Once it's set up for the day, up to seven adults can enjoy the blanket together because it measures 10 feet by 9 feet.
Enjoy your next beach day on your blanket sand-free when you shop for the Wekapo Sand Proof Beach Blanket, which is available in five colors, including blue, green, and white, all under $40 on Amazon.