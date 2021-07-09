This Sand-Resistant Beach Blanket from Amazon Can Hold Up to 7 People at a Time

When you choose your spot on the sand, simply unpack the Wekapo Sand Proof Beach Blanket from its compact bag, which can easily fit inside a beach tote. Then lay the blanket onto the sand. You can also loop metal stakes through the blanket and into the sand for an even stronger hold. Once it's set up for the day, up to seven adults can enjoy the blanket together because it measures 10 feet by 9 feet.