How Wacky Are Thy Branches: The World’s Strangest Christmas Trees

Carson Vaughan
December 17, 2018 01:01 PM
<p><a href="http://www.travelandleisure.com/holiday-travel/worlds-strangest-christmas-trees"><em>This article originally appeared on Travel + Leisure.&nbsp;</em></a></p> <p class="p1"><span class="s1">Using 245,000 forest green Duplo bricks, LEGOLAND in California creates a 30-foot-tall Christmas tree every year. The festive display is often accompanied by life-size LEGO reindeer, a sleigh, and a jolly LEGO Santa. Sorry, kid. This one is better.</span></p>
pinterest
The Legoland Christmas Tree in Carlsbad, California

This article originally appeared on Travel + Leisure. 

Using 245,000 forest green Duplo bricks, LEGOLAND in California creates a 30-foot-tall Christmas tree every year. The festive display is often accompanied by life-size LEGO reindeer, a sleigh, and a jolly LEGO Santa. Sorry, kid. This one is better.

Courtesy of LEGOLAND
<p>Weighing in at nearly 600 tons, Sandi is <a href="http://wpb.org/Departments/Waterfront/Community-Events/Sandi-Land"><span class="s2">the world&rsquo;s largest Christmas tree made entirely from sand</span></a>. Sculpted by Team Sandtastic&mdash;an internationally renowned sand-sculpting team&mdash;Sandi climbs nearly 35 feet high on the West Palm Beach Waterfront and steals the show during the city&rsquo;s month-long Holiday in Paradise celebration. You know it&rsquo;s a popular attraction when it has it&rsquo;s own Twitter account: @SandiTreeWPB</p>
pinterest
The Sand Tree in West Palm Beach, Florida

Weighing in at nearly 600 tons, Sandi is the world’s largest Christmas tree made entirely from sand. Sculpted by Team Sandtastic—an internationally renowned sand-sculpting team—Sandi climbs nearly 35 feet high on the West Palm Beach Waterfront and steals the show during the city’s month-long Holiday in Paradise celebration. You know it’s a popular attraction when it has it’s own Twitter account: @SandiTreeWPB

Courtesy of SBS Agency
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Created in 1998 by French sculptor Pierre Vivant, the &ldquo;Traffic Light Tree&rdquo; originally stood on a roundabout near London&rsquo;s Canary Wharf, but has since been relocated to a different roundabout near Billingsgate Market. The tree stands more than 26-feet-tall and incorporates 75 sets of computer-operated traffic lights.</span></p> <p class="p1"><span class="s1">&ldquo;The sculpture imitates the natural landscape of the adjacent London Plane Trees,&rdquo; Vivant said, &ldquo;while the changing pattern of the lights reveals and reflects the never ending rhythm of the surrounding domestic, financial, and commercial activities.&rdquo;</span></p> <p class="p1"><span class="s1">So maybe it&rsquo;s not technically a Christmas tree. But with all those lights (and critique of consumer culture), it may be hard to tell the difference.</span></p>
pinterest
The Traffic Light Tree in London, England

Created in 1998 by French sculptor Pierre Vivant, the “Traffic Light Tree” originally stood on a roundabout near London’s Canary Wharf, but has since been relocated to a different roundabout near Billingsgate Market. The tree stands more than 26-feet-tall and incorporates 75 sets of computer-operated traffic lights.

“The sculpture imitates the natural landscape of the adjacent London Plane Trees,” Vivant said, “while the changing pattern of the lights reveals and reflects the never ending rhythm of the surrounding domestic, financial, and commercial activities.”

So maybe it’s not technically a Christmas tree. But with all those lights (and critique of consumer culture), it may be hard to tell the difference.

JOHNNY EGGITT/AFP/Getty
<p>According to <a href="http://www.guinnessworldrecords.com/world-records/largest-human-christmas-tree"><span class="s2">Guinness World Records</span></a>, the largest human Christmas tree in the world was assembled on December 19, 2015, in Chengannur, India. Some 4,030 participants&mdash;most of them local school children&mdash;sported green, red, or brown hats and shirts, depending on which part of the tree they represented. The previous record was set in the capital city of Tegucigalpa, Honduras, in 2014, with 2,945 volunteers and government employees.</p>
pinterest
The Largest Human Christmas Tree in Chengannur, India

According to Guinness World Records, the largest human Christmas tree in the world was assembled on December 19, 2015, in Chengannur, India. Some 4,030 participants—most of them local school children—sported green, red, or brown hats and shirts, depending on which part of the tree they represented. The previous record was set in the capital city of Tegucigalpa, Honduras, in 2014, with 2,945 volunteers and government employees.

Courtesy of Guinness World Records
<p>The <a href="http://www.tennessean.com/story/life/2015/12/19/7-facts-jack-daniels-barrel-tree/77647450/"><span class="s2">Jack Daniels&rsquo; Barrel Tree</span></a> is exactly what it sounds like: a Christmas tree crafted entirely from 53-gallon Jack Daniels&rsquo; whiskey barrels. The tree requires 140 empty barrels, each one weighing 115 pounds. After roughly a week of stacking (with the help of a heavy-duty loader) the 26-foot-tall tree weighed in at a staggering 16,000 pounds. At Jack Daniels, they take the holiday &ldquo;spirit&rdquo; seriously.</p>
pinterest
The Jack Daniels’ Barrel Tree in Lynchburg, Tennessee

The Jack Daniels’ Barrel Tree is exactly what it sounds like: a Christmas tree crafted entirely from 53-gallon Jack Daniels’ whiskey barrels. The tree requires 140 empty barrels, each one weighing 115 pounds. After roughly a week of stacking (with the help of a heavy-duty loader) the 26-foot-tall tree weighed in at a staggering 16,000 pounds. At Jack Daniels, they take the holiday “spirit” seriously.

Kevin Sanders, The Jack Daniel Distillery
<p>Since 1957, the city of Chandler has crafted a Christmas tree from what was once its most plentiful natural resource: the tumbleweed. Today, Chandler is hardly the isolated community it was 60 years ago (in fact, it&rsquo;s now a suburb of Phoenix) and the tumbleweeds don&rsquo;t tumble like they used to. Parks employees keep their eyes peeled for months each year, hoping to gather the nearly 1,000 tumbleweeds necessary to veil the 25-foot-tall wire frame. Once the tumbleweeds are attached, the city sprays the tree with 25 gallons of white paint, 20 gallons of flame retardant, and 65 pounds of glitter. The entire thing is then adorned with 1,200 holiday lights.</p>
pinterest
The Tumbleweed Tree in Chandler, Arizona

Since 1957, the city of Chandler has crafted a Christmas tree from what was once its most plentiful natural resource: the tumbleweed. Today, Chandler is hardly the isolated community it was 60 years ago (in fact, it’s now a suburb of Phoenix) and the tumbleweeds don’t tumble like they used to. Parks employees keep their eyes peeled for months each year, hoping to gather the nearly 1,000 tumbleweeds necessary to veil the 25-foot-tall wire frame. Once the tumbleweeds are attached, the city sprays the tree with 25 gallons of white paint, 20 gallons of flame retardant, and 65 pounds of glitter. The entire thing is then adorned with 1,200 holiday lights.

Courtesy of Chandler Office of Tourism
<p>Created in 2013 by local metal artist Anton Viditz-Ward, in collaboration with a slew of community organizations, the world&rsquo;s first and only &ldquo;<a href="https://www.facebook.com/tellurideskitree/"><span class="s2">Ski Tree</span></a>&rdquo; in Telluride stands 17-feet tall. It&rsquo;s composed entirely of donated skis, and topped with a starburst of ski poles. The installation is &ldquo;a celebration of snowsports and what makes Telluride funky,&rdquo; according to the official Ski Tree Facebook page. Each year, the tree lighting is followed by a ceremonial ski burn that pays homage to the Norse God Ullr, Patron Saint of Skiers.</p>
pinterest
The Ski Tree in Telluride, Colorado

Created in 2013 by local metal artist Anton Viditz-Ward, in collaboration with a slew of community organizations, the world’s first and only “Ski Tree” in Telluride stands 17-feet tall. It’s composed entirely of donated skis, and topped with a starburst of ski poles. The installation is “a celebration of snowsports and what makes Telluride funky,” according to the official Ski Tree Facebook page. Each year, the tree lighting is followed by a ceremonial ski burn that pays homage to the Norse God Ullr, Patron Saint of Skiers.

Courtesy of Colorado Tourism Office
<p>Installed in December 2013 in the atrium at the Rijksmuseum, this 24-foot-tall shape-shifting Christmas tree isn&rsquo;t a physical tree at all: it&rsquo;s a hologram. Designed in part by Beambrothers, a company specializing in &ldquo;high end projection,&rdquo; the holographic Christmas tree played on loop above visitors&rsquo; heads, rotating 360 degrees, changing colors and shaking loose in the wind.</p>
pinterest
The Holographic Christmas Tree in Amsterdam, Netherlands

Installed in December 2013 in the atrium at the Rijksmuseum, this 24-foot-tall shape-shifting Christmas tree isn’t a physical tree at all: it’s a hologram. Designed in part by Beambrothers, a company specializing in “high end projection,” the holographic Christmas tree played on loop above visitors’ heads, rotating 360 degrees, changing colors and shaking loose in the wind.

Getty
<p>Every year since 2001, Lauritzen Gardens in Omaha has displayed <a href="http://www.lauritzengardens.org/Visit/Events_and_Exhibits/Holiday_Poinsettia_Show/"><span class="s2">a 20-foot-tall poinsettia tree</span></a> lit up for the Christmas season. In early July, gardeners plant more than 5,000 poinsettia cuttings from 25 separate cultivars in their greenhouse gardens in preparation for their holiday show. The tree itself is composed of 720 potted poinsettias, which are replaced halfway through the show to maintain the tree&rsquo;s texture, color, and bloom. To add to the holiday spirit, model trains circle the display on 300 feet of track, snaking through dozens of miniature Omaha-area landmarks.</p>
pinterest
The Poinsettia Christmas Tree in Omaha, Nebraska

Every year since 2001, Lauritzen Gardens in Omaha has displayed a 20-foot-tall poinsettia tree lit up for the Christmas season. In early July, gardeners plant more than 5,000 poinsettia cuttings from 25 separate cultivars in their greenhouse gardens in preparation for their holiday show. The tree itself is composed of 720 potted poinsettias, which are replaced halfway through the show to maintain the tree’s texture, color, and bloom. To add to the holiday spirit, model trains circle the display on 300 feet of track, snaking through dozens of miniature Omaha-area landmarks.

Courtesy of Lauritzen Gardens
<p>In a county thick with whitetail deer, why not build a 12-foot-tall antler tree outside the wild game processing plant? The antlers were first assembled on the lawn of Kimble Processing in 1968. Around the holidays, the tree is adorned with ornaments, topped with a star, and bathed in floodlight. As of press time, Rudolf could not be reached for comment.</p>
pinterest
The Deer Horn Tree in Junction, Texas

In a county thick with whitetail deer, why not build a 12-foot-tall antler tree outside the wild game processing plant? The antlers were first assembled on the lawn of Kimble Processing in 1968. Around the holidays, the tree is adorned with ornaments, topped with a star, and bathed in floodlight. As of press time, Rudolf could not be reached for comment.

Courtesy Texas Tourism
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">This year marks the 13th-anniversary of the famous Lobster Trap Christmas Tree in downtown Rockland. Constructed by more than 30 volunteers from various community organizations, the 40-foot-tall tree features no less than 154 lobster traps and bursts with hometown pride.</span></p> <p class="p3"><span class="s1">&ldquo;We brag that our Lobster Trap Tree is the largest one in the world,&rdquo; Gordon Page, Sr., executive director of Rockland Main Street, Inc., told <i>Travel + Leisure, </i>&ldquo;determined by a special hyperbolic measuring device designed specifically for this purpose.&rdquo;</span></p>
pinterest
The Lobster Trap Christmas Tree in Rockland, Maine  

This year marks the 13th-anniversary of the famous Lobster Trap Christmas Tree in downtown Rockland. Constructed by more than 30 volunteers from various community organizations, the 40-foot-tall tree features no less than 154 lobster traps and bursts with hometown pride.

“We brag that our Lobster Trap Tree is the largest one in the world,” Gordon Page, Sr., executive director of Rockland Main Street, Inc., told Travel + Leisure, “determined by a special hyperbolic measuring device designed specifically for this purpose.”

PJ Walter
<p class="p1">Ten feet tall and made of more than 100 hubcaps, <a href="http://www.citypaper.com/bcp-cms-1-1411818-migrated-story-cp-20121205-cityf-20121205-story.html"><span class="s2">the Hubcap Christmas Tree</span></a> on can be found on 34th Street (popularly known as Christmas Street) between Keswick Road and Chestnut Avenue. Residents and tourists alike are delighted every year by the return of the Hubcap Christmas Tree, first created by artist and Christmas Street resident Jim Pollack in 1995. That year, it was only three feet tall. The following year it snowed and nearly covered the tree, so Pollack quickly added more. Today, the tree stands 10-feet-tall and is a favorite attraction for Hampden residents.</p>
pinterest
The Hubcap Christmas Tree in Baltimore, Maryland  

Ten feet tall and made of more than 100 hubcaps, the Hubcap Christmas Tree on can be found on 34th Street (popularly known as Christmas Street) between Keswick Road and Chestnut Avenue. Residents and tourists alike are delighted every year by the return of the Hubcap Christmas Tree, first created by artist and Christmas Street resident Jim Pollack in 1995. That year, it was only three feet tall. The following year it snowed and nearly covered the tree, so Pollack quickly added more. Today, the tree stands 10-feet-tall and is a favorite attraction for Hampden residents.

Getty
1 of 12

Advertisement
1 of 12 Courtesy of LEGOLAND

The Legoland Christmas Tree in Carlsbad, California

This article originally appeared on Travel + Leisure. 

Using 245,000 forest green Duplo bricks, LEGOLAND in California creates a 30-foot-tall Christmas tree every year. The festive display is often accompanied by life-size LEGO reindeer, a sleigh, and a jolly LEGO Santa. Sorry, kid. This one is better.

Advertisement
2 of 12 Courtesy of SBS Agency

The Sand Tree in West Palm Beach, Florida

Weighing in at nearly 600 tons, Sandi is the world’s largest Christmas tree made entirely from sand. Sculpted by Team Sandtastic—an internationally renowned sand-sculpting team—Sandi climbs nearly 35 feet high on the West Palm Beach Waterfront and steals the show during the city’s month-long Holiday in Paradise celebration. You know it’s a popular attraction when it has it’s own Twitter account: @SandiTreeWPB

3 of 12 JOHNNY EGGITT/AFP/Getty

The Traffic Light Tree in London, England

Created in 1998 by French sculptor Pierre Vivant, the “Traffic Light Tree” originally stood on a roundabout near London’s Canary Wharf, but has since been relocated to a different roundabout near Billingsgate Market. The tree stands more than 26-feet-tall and incorporates 75 sets of computer-operated traffic lights.

“The sculpture imitates the natural landscape of the adjacent London Plane Trees,” Vivant said, “while the changing pattern of the lights reveals and reflects the never ending rhythm of the surrounding domestic, financial, and commercial activities.”

So maybe it’s not technically a Christmas tree. But with all those lights (and critique of consumer culture), it may be hard to tell the difference.

Advertisement
4 of 12 Courtesy of Guinness World Records

The Largest Human Christmas Tree in Chengannur, India

According to Guinness World Records, the largest human Christmas tree in the world was assembled on December 19, 2015, in Chengannur, India. Some 4,030 participants—most of them local school children—sported green, red, or brown hats and shirts, depending on which part of the tree they represented. The previous record was set in the capital city of Tegucigalpa, Honduras, in 2014, with 2,945 volunteers and government employees.

Advertisement
5 of 12 Kevin Sanders, The Jack Daniel Distillery

The Jack Daniels’ Barrel Tree in Lynchburg, Tennessee

The Jack Daniels’ Barrel Tree is exactly what it sounds like: a Christmas tree crafted entirely from 53-gallon Jack Daniels’ whiskey barrels. The tree requires 140 empty barrels, each one weighing 115 pounds. After roughly a week of stacking (with the help of a heavy-duty loader) the 26-foot-tall tree weighed in at a staggering 16,000 pounds. At Jack Daniels, they take the holiday “spirit” seriously.

Advertisement
6 of 12 Courtesy of Chandler Office of Tourism

The Tumbleweed Tree in Chandler, Arizona

Since 1957, the city of Chandler has crafted a Christmas tree from what was once its most plentiful natural resource: the tumbleweed. Today, Chandler is hardly the isolated community it was 60 years ago (in fact, it’s now a suburb of Phoenix) and the tumbleweeds don’t tumble like they used to. Parks employees keep their eyes peeled for months each year, hoping to gather the nearly 1,000 tumbleweeds necessary to veil the 25-foot-tall wire frame. Once the tumbleweeds are attached, the city sprays the tree with 25 gallons of white paint, 20 gallons of flame retardant, and 65 pounds of glitter. The entire thing is then adorned with 1,200 holiday lights.

Advertisement
7 of 12 Courtesy of Colorado Tourism Office

The Ski Tree in Telluride, Colorado

Created in 2013 by local metal artist Anton Viditz-Ward, in collaboration with a slew of community organizations, the world’s first and only “Ski Tree” in Telluride stands 17-feet tall. It’s composed entirely of donated skis, and topped with a starburst of ski poles. The installation is “a celebration of snowsports and what makes Telluride funky,” according to the official Ski Tree Facebook page. Each year, the tree lighting is followed by a ceremonial ski burn that pays homage to the Norse God Ullr, Patron Saint of Skiers.

Advertisement
8 of 12 Getty

The Holographic Christmas Tree in Amsterdam, Netherlands

Installed in December 2013 in the atrium at the Rijksmuseum, this 24-foot-tall shape-shifting Christmas tree isn’t a physical tree at all: it’s a hologram. Designed in part by Beambrothers, a company specializing in “high end projection,” the holographic Christmas tree played on loop above visitors’ heads, rotating 360 degrees, changing colors and shaking loose in the wind.

Advertisement
9 of 12 Courtesy of Lauritzen Gardens

The Poinsettia Christmas Tree in Omaha, Nebraska

Every year since 2001, Lauritzen Gardens in Omaha has displayed a 20-foot-tall poinsettia tree lit up for the Christmas season. In early July, gardeners plant more than 5,000 poinsettia cuttings from 25 separate cultivars in their greenhouse gardens in preparation for their holiday show. The tree itself is composed of 720 potted poinsettias, which are replaced halfway through the show to maintain the tree’s texture, color, and bloom. To add to the holiday spirit, model trains circle the display on 300 feet of track, snaking through dozens of miniature Omaha-area landmarks.

Advertisement
10 of 12 Courtesy Texas Tourism

The Deer Horn Tree in Junction, Texas

In a county thick with whitetail deer, why not build a 12-foot-tall antler tree outside the wild game processing plant? The antlers were first assembled on the lawn of Kimble Processing in 1968. Around the holidays, the tree is adorned with ornaments, topped with a star, and bathed in floodlight. As of press time, Rudolf could not be reached for comment.

Advertisement
11 of 12 PJ Walter

The Lobster Trap Christmas Tree in Rockland, Maine  

This year marks the 13th-anniversary of the famous Lobster Trap Christmas Tree in downtown Rockland. Constructed by more than 30 volunteers from various community organizations, the 40-foot-tall tree features no less than 154 lobster traps and bursts with hometown pride.

“We brag that our Lobster Trap Tree is the largest one in the world,” Gordon Page, Sr., executive director of Rockland Main Street, Inc., told Travel + Leisure, “determined by a special hyperbolic measuring device designed specifically for this purpose.”

Advertisement
12 of 12 Getty

The Hubcap Christmas Tree in Baltimore, Maryland  

Ten feet tall and made of more than 100 hubcaps, the Hubcap Christmas Tree on can be found on 34th Street (popularly known as Christmas Street) between Keswick Road and Chestnut Avenue. Residents and tourists alike are delighted every year by the return of the Hubcap Christmas Tree, first created by artist and Christmas Street resident Jim Pollack in 1995. That year, it was only three feet tall. The following year it snowed and nearly covered the tree, so Pollack quickly added more. Today, the tree stands 10-feet-tall and is a favorite attraction for Hampden residents.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.