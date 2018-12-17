How Wacky Are Thy Branches: The World’s Strangest Christmas Trees

Created in 1998 by French sculptor Pierre Vivant, the “Traffic Light Tree” originally stood on a roundabout near London’s Canary Wharf, but has since been relocated to a different roundabout near Billingsgate Market. The tree stands more than 26-feet-tall and incorporates 75 sets of computer-operated traffic lights.

“The sculpture imitates the natural landscape of the adjacent London Plane Trees,” Vivant said, “while the changing pattern of the lights reveals and reflects the never ending rhythm of the surrounding domestic, financial, and commercial activities.”

So maybe it’s not technically a Christmas tree. But with all those lights (and critique of consumer culture), it may be hard to tell the difference.