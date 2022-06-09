Restless Sleepers Say They're 'Out Like a Light' Under This Best-Selling Cooling Weighted Blanket, Now on Sale
Tossing and turning at night is no fun for anyone, and getting a good night's sleep is important for overall well-being. While there are a variety of things you can try to improve sleep, one excellent idea is to use a weighted blanket. And right now, Weighted Idea's cooling weighted blanket is up to 45 percent off at Amazon.
Some people find that a weighted blanket puts them right to sleep. Shoppers said this one feels "cool and soft," which is all thanks to the breathable and soft microfiber fabric the blanket is made out of. The weight comes from non-toxic glass beads that are cushioned by padding for extra cozy comfort.
Sizes range from twin to king. Tip: Consult the size chart on the product page if you're not sure what size you need. The chart also helps narrow down what blanket weight (available in 15–25 pounds) to choose based on body weight. It comes in seven different colors, and right now, all the queen-size weights in dark gray are on sale for as little as $41.
Buy It! Weighted Idea Queen-Size Cooling Weighted Blanket, $40.90 with coupon (orig. $65.90); amazon.com
Handwashing is recommended for keeping the blanket in the best shape and ensuring the fabric won't tear, but shoppers also put a duvet cover over so it would stay clean for longer.
It's one of Amazon's best-selling blankets with nearly 19,000 five-star ratings. The brand notes that it may promote relaxation and less tension, though naturally, each person's experience will vary. One customer bought the blanket for her son who couldn't fall asleep and wrote that "he is out like a light" once he crawls into bed with it.
Another shopper who suffers from chronic pain and has trouble sleeping said using the blanket has "been amazing." They added, "I stay cool under it, and it's both comfortable and keeps me still through the night. Where I used to wake up three or more times a night, now it's maybe once every couple of nights."
Consider buying the highly rated weighted blanket for a more restful night's sleep this summer while it's on sale.
