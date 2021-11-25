Amazon Shoppers Say They're Getting the 'Best Sleep in Years' with This Memory Foam Pillow — and It's on Sale
If you've long grown weary of dealing with a bed pillow that constantly sheds feathers, it's about time you upgrade to something a little more modern. After all, there are plenty of memory foam and cooling pillows to choose from — ones that don't poke you with sharp feathers or lose fluff after only a few months of use.
Thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend the Weekender Ventilated Gel Memory Foam Pillow, and right now it's been slashed to just $24. The wonderfully soft yet super supportive memory foam pillow not only provides relief from neck and back pain but is also incredibly comfortable. Designed with a ventilated, temperature-regulating gel, the pillow maximizes airflow and keeps you cool all night long.
Each pillow comes with a removable cover that's machine washable for easy cleaning. Shoppers can choose from three sizes, including standard, queen, and king, with each package arriving with one pillow.
Over 16,000 Amazon shoppers have given this memory foam pillow a five-star rating, calling it the "perfect pillow." Some users even note that they're getting the "best sleep in years." One reviewer wrote, "I suffer from a lot of neck and lower back pain, and this pillow has helped me sleep so much better."
"I initially bought one of these pillows for my boyfriend as a Christmas present," one five-star reviewer shared. "He has back problems and I thought that a better pillow might serve him well. When it came in, I loved it so much that I bought myself one. Today, after my mom had gotten the chance to feel it, she asked me to buy her five (yes, five total) for herself, my dad, and my sister. I love these pillows and will certainly recommend them to anyone who is looking for a comfy memory foam pillow."
"It has taken me far too long to jump on the memory foam pillow train, mostly due to price," another user said. "Well, I finally bit the proverbial bullet and bought this one, as well as a chopped foam pillow. I'm never buying another polyfill pillow again. This pillow has changed the way I sleep, and even better, the way I wake up."
Head to Amazon and shop the Weekender Ventilated Gel Memory Foam Pillow starting at just $24 while this deal lasts.
