All of These Home Finds Are on Sale for Under $30 at Amazon This Weekend

Find a cast iron skillet, a mattress topper, and Rubbermaid containers for up to 67 percent off 
By Carly Kulzer March 25, 2022 08:00 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

After a long week, retail therapy doesn't sound like a bad idea, especially when there are some pretty great sales going on

Amazon's home section is stocked with kitchen gadgets, bedding, cleaning supplies, and more, and we found deals on products with thousands of rave reviews for up to 67 percent off. When things you actually need are on sale at such great discounts (a pre-seasoned cast iron skillet for less than $20? Yes, please), you can fill your cart without feeling like you're going overboard. 

Keep reading to see 12 can't miss home deals you can find at Amazon this weekend — all of them are under $30.  

We're anticipating this pre-seasoned cast iron skillet, now just $18, will be a rather popular cart addition. It can be used for a variety of dishes since it's safe to put in the oven, on the stovetop, and even over a campfire. It also has a pour spout that makes it easy to serve from and clean up afterward. (Here's how to properly clean a cast iron skillet to ensure it lasts for years.) 

One five-star reviewer said it allowed them to cook "filet mignon steaks to perfection," and another shopper raved that "the heat distribution is great" and "everything cooks evenly" in it.

Buy It! Cuisinel 10-Inch Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $17.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com 

As for bedding, check out this cooling weighted blanket that's shockingly 67 percent off, bringing its price down to just $20 — sometimes, blankets like these can cost upwards of $100. A great way to relieve stress and anxiety, using a weighted blanket can feels like you're being wrapped in a nice hug, and this one in particular is made with soft, breathable cotton and uses non-toxic glass beads. It's also backed by 6,700 five-star ratings.

Buy It! Smart Queen Cooling Weighted Blanket, $19.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Online shopping always requires a game plan, so start with our curated list of the best affordable home deals on Amazon you can shop this weekend. You might find yourself with a few new useful gadgets by next week! 

Buy It! Rubbermaid Brilliance 10-Piece Leak-Proof Food Storage Containers, $17.89 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Himoon Queen Pillow Set, $19.54 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com 

Buy It! Domicare Queen Mattress Pad Cover, $19.99 (orig. $28.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths 10-Pack, $16.95 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Buy It! OGHom Steamer for Clothes, $25.99 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com 

Buy It! O-Cedar ProMist MAX Spray Mop, $24.42 (orig. $44.97); amazon.com

Buy It! Primula Stovetop Espresso and Coffee Maker, $17.99 (orig. $30.55); amazon.com

Buy It! Frestar Desktop Air Purifier, $25.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Ordora Pet Hair Remover, $24.95 (orig. $38.99); amazon.com

Buy It! VacLife Cordless Portable Home & Car Vacuum, $24.99 (orig. $37.50); amazon.com

