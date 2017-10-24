We Tried It: An Exclusive First Look at Chip and Joanna Gaines's New Target Line, Up Close and In Person

What It Is: Chip and Joanna Gaines’ New Hearth and Hand with Magnolia line at Target

Who Tried It: Megan Stein, PEOPLE Associate Home and Travel Editor (with a guest appearance from PEOPLE Senior Style Editor, Brittany Talarico)

Why We Tried It: With the obsession around all things Chip and Joanna Gaines, we had to get the first look at their new collection and see if it lived up to the hype.

Level of Difficulty: 1/10. I can very comfortably categorize myself as a Target shopping expert.

When news broke that Chip and Joanna Gaines were designing a line for Target, Fixer Upper fans went into a frenzy, myself included. Ever since, we’ve been eagerly awaiting Hearth and Hand with Magnolia’s 300+ pieces that range from tabletop décor to seriously cute kids’ toys. So when PEOPLE was offered an exclusive, in-person first look, we were obviously up for it.

I arrived at the scene of the Target holiday preview in New York City with my co-worker and Facebook Live co-host, Brittany Talarico (see the video above). As almost everything the Fixer Upper stars touch turns to home décor gold, I’ll admit my expectations were pretty high — and I was not disappointed.

The dishware and serveware were stunning — a favorite of mine being the placecard holders and plaid napkins, which channel Joanna’s signature farmhouse style.

Another standout was, of course, the holiday finds, including wrapping paper, ornaments, stockings, countdown calendars and more. I hear Joanna’s favorite is the Letters to Santa tin, but I’m partial to the chic centerpiece shown below.

The kids’ gifts are not to be overlooked. This wooden workbench (above) sporting the Chip seal of approval is downright adorable, and the play baked goods could just melt your heart. The white-and-green dollhouse (below) — the most expensive item in the collection at $130 — is nicer than my real-life apartment.

What I was most surprised by was simply how many products there were. Frames, candles and bookends were to be expected, but the line also encompasses things like thermoses, journals and PJs! I could (OK, did) spend hours taking it all in.

The Verdict: The Gaineses truly brought their best designs to the Target table, offering plenty of stylish and inexpensive buys for every type of at-home decorator.

My suggestion for those hoping to score a few items for themselves? Run, don’t walk to pick up whatever you have your eye on as soon as the collection drops and the red doors open on November 5th.

For the full tour, and to get a first glimpse at the Threshold, Project 62, A New Day and more Target holiday goodies, watch the video above.