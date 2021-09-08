How to Upgrade A College Apartment into A Sophisticated Space on A Budget, According to Designer Jenny Reimold

Cookie-cutter college space? No thanks!

Jenny Reimold, a Nashville-based interior designer, Home Goods style expert and mom of seven, went viral last fall after sharing photos of how she transformed her daughter's college dorm at the University of Alabama into a bohemian paradise.

Now, her daughter Grace Porter is in her sophomore year of school — and this time, she's transferred to Reimold's alma mater, the University of Central Florida. There, the mother-daughter duo tag-teamed a full makeover of Grace's new apartment in just under 24 hours, and the results are jaw-dropping.

"It's more polished. It's an elevated look for a young adult. We're not taping photos to the wall anymore," Reimold tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Jenny Reimold Apt Makeover Before: Grace's Bedroom | Credit: Evin Photography for HomeGoods

Jenny Reimold Apt Makeover After: Grace's Bedroom | Credit: Evin Photography for HomeGoods

"When you're going for an elevated look, you want to step away from matchy comforters that have the matching bed skirts and lampshades," she explains. Instead, she suggests opting for metallic accents and mixing up textures: "You want a mix of colors."

Grace's color scheme primarily features a beachy color palette of salmon pink, aqua and cream. "I think also there's a whole psychology of color, where blues lead to less stress and whites lead to hope," says Reimold. "And so, with this new transition in her life, I loved that the color palette was really light and airy, but it still had those soft pops of color that really brightened the space."

Jenny Reimold Apt Makeover Credit: Evin Photography for HomeGoods

Jenny Reimold Apt Makeover Credit: Evin Photography for HomeGoods

In order to achieve the transformation on such a tight timeline, the pair kept a number of college-issued staples (including Grace's bed and couch) while swapping out some of the smaller pieces, like trading the iron desk for a wooden desk with storage, as well as swapping out the desk chair for a white resin chair and replacing the knobs on her dresser with geode-inspired ones from HomeGoods.

The interior designer adds that it's important to focus on doing the best with what you've got; while a dark, heavy couch may not fit the aesthetic you're going for, it's easy and inexpensive enough to create "pillowscapes," as she calls them, which brighten up the space.

To achieve the look, throw a fringe throw blanket over the couch and tuck three pillows in the corner. Reimold suggests one neutral, one pop of color and one textured pillow. "That is how I tend to work with bigger items that maybe aren't necessarily what I would choose, but we have to keep," she says.

Reimold is a firm believer in finding a balance between form and function, which is why most of the swaps she made boosted both the aesthetic of the space as well as its storage capacity. "I like to store things stylishly," she says.

Jenny Reimold Apt Makeover Credit: Evin Photography for HomeGoods

Homegoods Credit: Evin Photography for Homegoods

Another functional trade-out was the bar stools in the kitchen, which Reimold replaced with $60 Herringbone swivel-stools from HomeGoods. "Now there's this very comfortable place to sit, a place where kids could come and actually talk and have dinner together," she explains. "And they swivel. So if they have friends over watching a movie, they can turn them around and watch the TV."

Jenny Reimold Apt Makeover Credit: Evin Photography for HomeGoods

Jenny Reimold Apt Makeover Credit: Evin Photography for HomeGoods

Other low-cost, high-impact changes Reimold made include adding mirrors to maximize natural light, focusing on some egg-cellent statement pieces (hello, hanging egg chair!) to make the space feel unique and putting plants all around to create a lush and lively space.

When it comes to her top tips for decorating, Reimold says that layering — especially with bedding — is key. To fluff things up as much as possible, she suggests sizing up for duvet inserts (i.e., using a King-size insert for a Queen-size duvet) and folding a down comforter insert beneath a folded comforter at the food of the bed. To create the illusion of a headboard, she suggests using Euro pillows against the wall, or even opting for stick-on headboards.

Jenny Reimold Apt Makeover Credit: Evin Photography for HomeGoods

Jenny Reimold Apt Makeover Credit: Evin Photography for HomeGoods

Reimold, who is an alum of UCF and whose eldest son is also committed to play baseball at the school next fall, is soon to join their Communications Advisory Board.

"I'm very happy to be a part of it because when people send their kids off to college, that's a new transition for parents as well," she says, explaining that she hopes that Grace's apartment makeover will inspire other parents to spend some time helping their kids to feel at home as well.