The Hall of Famer built the house in 2002 and let it go in 2007, before buying it back in 2018

Wayne Gretzky Lists $23M California Home He's Bought and Sold Twice in 20 Years — See Inside!

The Gretzky family is looking to part ways with their stunning California mansion — again!

Former NHL star Wayne Gretzky and his wife Janet have listed their Colonial-style mansion for $22.9 million. The 13,000-square-foot property located in Thousand Oaks includes six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

The listing marks the second time that the 59-year-old Hall of Famer has attempted to sell the home, according to the Los Angeles Times. Wayne built the house back in 2002 and sold it for the first time in 2007. His family later bought the home for a second time in 2018 when they moved back to the Golden State, before deciding to let it go once more in 2020.

Arvin Haddad of The Agency holds the listing.

Located in the gated Sherwood Country Club, the home sits on 6.6-acres of land and features stunning 360-degree views of the Santa Monica Mountains and Lake Sherwood.

Coming through the home's gated entrance, guests are met with a circular driveway that features a water fountain at its center.

Inside the home, the double-height foyer features a sweeping staircase, ornate architectural details and a subdued black and white color scheme.

In addition to the main living spaces, the house also contains a private screening room, fitness facility, office and billiards room. There are also 6 fireplaces.

Outside, there is an impressive entertainment area, barbecue, wood-burning pizza oven, several verandas and stunning gardens.

In addition to the main house, there are two guest houses and a detached, four-car garage on the plot.

In an email statement to The Wall Street Journal, Janet said that the couple is selling their home because their children are now all grown up and they want to be closer to their grandchildren who are located in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Janet added that the family has "very fond memories of the property" from their time living there throughout the years, including watching their son propose to his girlfriend in the front garden.

Listing agent Haddad told the outlet that Thousand Oaks is "kind of considered the suburb of L.A."