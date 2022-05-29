Amazon Shoppers Say This Dehumidifier Keeps Their Home Mold-Free, Even in the Summer, and It's on Sale
Summer is nearly here, and if the season's hot, thick, humid air keeps you tossing and turning at night, a dehumidifier can ensure that the stickiness stays outside — and mold, mildew, and dust mites remain out of your home, too.
And at Amazon, you can find a top-rated dehumidifier with more than 10,600 five-star ratings on sale right now for nearly $60 off its full price. The Waykar Dehumidifier is able to remove up to 34 pints of moisture per day in areas up to 2,000 square feet in size, making it ideal for any basement, office, bathroom, bedroom, kitchen, or laundry room.
The popular dehumidifier has 360-degree rotating wheels too, so you can easily transport it around your home, no matter which room gets stuffy. The dehumidifier is powerful yet whisper-quiet, so it won't disturb you while you sleep or work. Its fan is also adjustable and can be set to run on auto-control for up to 25 hours.
Buy It! Waykar Dehumidifier, $182.99 (orig. $239.99); amazon.com
To use, you first set your desired humidity. (According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), indoor humidity is ideal at 30 to 50 percent for optimal health, and this machine allows you to adjust humidity between 30 and 80 percent.) The device will automatically stop working when the room reaches your chosen humidity, and then it will restart to dehumidify if things get sticky again. It also shuts off intelligently when the drain becomes full.
The unit comes with a 6.56-foot drain hose as well, so you can attach it to the drainpipe to continually drain out the water that is dehumidified. The water tank can hold up to 2.5 liters of water, and when it reaches maximum capacity, the "full tank" indicator will light up, and the machine will shut off until the water is emptied. Plus, its filter is machine washable and reusable to continually preserve fresh air quality.
Amazon shoppers have nothing but praise for this "amazing" dehumidifier, saying that it "works perfectly" and they wished they'd bought it "years ago."
"This may be one of the best dehumidifiers I have ever had," one five-star reviewer said. "I love the fact that it's pretty lightweight and easy to move."
Another shopper, who has "experienced severe mold problems" in two of their homes, described the "hard-working" device as "much quieter" than other dehumidifiers they have tried and said this one has helped reduce mold and mildew. "We have noticed that our bathroom, which is oddly huge, stays mold-free as well as our connecting master bedroom and closet," they explained.
An additional five-star reviewer said they had a "mildew-ridden basement" and because the smell was so intense, they weren't able to go down in their home's basement "without getting an asthma attack." Now, thanks to this machine, they were able to stabilize the moisture level: "The smell has gone away about 95 percent, and I can actually go down into the basement without suffering. This dehumidifier is amazing."
Right now, you can get the Waykar Dehumidifier for just $183. With the summer heat and humidity on the rise, help keep your house moisture, mold, and mildew-free with this top-rated dehumidifier.
- These 'Durable' Gym Bags Can Double as Weekend Bags, According to Shoppers — and Sale Prices Start at Just $16
- Amazon Shoppers Are Ditching $200 Pillows for This 'Awesome' Set That Starts at Just $32
- 11 Linen-Blend Pants and Shirts for a Cool and Comfy Summer, All Under $40 at Amazon
- Spanx Just Added the Coziest One-and-Done Outfits to Its Oprah-Approved Loungewear Collection