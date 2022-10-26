Lifestyle Home The 33 Best Deals from Wayfair's Way Day Sale, Where Vacuums, Furniture, and Mattresses Are Up to 72% Off Hurry, Wayfair’s big sale ends tomorrow By Carly Kulzer Carly Kulzer Instagram Website Carly Kulzer has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2018 and is currently an Entertainment Ecommerce Writer for People. As an owner of two dogs and two cats, she started primarily writing pets content for People in 2021. She has reviewed more than 50 products, conducted interviews with professionals in the field, and has done extensive research to gather accurate information.Carly has written more than 40 pets articles for People. Her shoppable content has also been featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Food and Wine, Shape, Travel and Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Cooking Light, Martha Stewart Living, My Recipes, and Parents. We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Holiday shopping is starting earlier than ever this year, so we aren't shocked to see yet another incredible October sale with Black Friday prices taking place right now. At the Wayfair Way Day sale, which started today and ends tomorrow, October 27, thousands of items are marked down, making it a great place to start checking off your list. Whether you're shopping for your own home upgrades or looking for the perfect gifts for loved ones, Wayfair's October sale has you covered with deals in almost every category. Well-known brands like Cuisinart, Dyson, Shark, and Alwyn are present, and furniture, bedding, kitchen essentials, mattresses, and more are up to 72 percent off We know there's a time crunch, so we're starting with the biggest and best deals to have on your radar. Wayfair's Best Way Day Deals Ecovacs 710 Robotic Vacuum, $152.27 (orig. $399.99) Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress, $339.99 (orig. $762.49) Black Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven, $229.95 (orig. $425) TC Modern & Contemporary 3-Piece Quilt Set, $125.99 (orig. $300) Romille 3-Piece Reclining Living Room Set, $10,399 (orig. $36,999) At the Way Day fall sale, you can score a robot vacuum for a solid 62 percent off. The Ecovacs 710 Robotic Vacuum can map out your home for efficient cleaning, but it also comes with a remote control and syncs with Amazon Alex and Google Assistant for voice activation. And it even features a "max mode" with twice the suction power to clean up tough messes. And anyone who wants a complete room makeover needs to take a look at this: An entire living room set with a sofa, loveseat, armchair, and throw pillows is a whopping 72 percent off — that's more than $26,000 in savings. It's even eligible for free shipping. Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Wayfair Way Day Furniture Deals AllModern Lonsdale 10-Piece Upholstered Chaise Sectional, $2,700 (orig. $4,025) Lark Manor Cayson 4-Person Counter Height Solid Wood Dining Set, $729.99 (orig. $1,208) Harriet Bee Sibbi Swivel Reclining Glider, $464.84 (orig. $951) Andover Mills Adal Upholstered Bed, $276.99 (orig. $522) Sand & Stable Braxton 2-Piece Upholstered Chaise Sectional, $589.99 (orig. $928.48) Mercury Row Brown Joshua 6-Drawer Dresser, $549.99 (orig. $1,103) Hashtag Home Brown Leflore Solid + Manufactured Wood Nightstand, $143.99 (orig. $300) Zipcode Design Ibiza Curved Arm Tufted Back Loveseat, $299.99 (orig. $409.50) In the market for furniture? The Way Day sale has several furniture sets available that can complete a room in a snap. You'll also find individual pieces at low prices too, like the AllModern chaise sectional that's backed by hundreds of five-star reviews. Wayfair Way Day Vacuum Deals iRobot Roomba s9+ Wi-Fi Connected Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, $999 (orig. $1,399) Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum with Extra Cleaner Head, $367.88 (orig. $499.99) Hoover SmartWash+ Automatic Deep Carpet Cleaner, $229 (orig. $289.99) Shark Ez Robot Vacuum With Self-empty Base, $348 (orig. $549.99) Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro Bagless Carpet Cleaner, $308.99 (orig. $329.99) There's no better time to upgrade your cleaning tools than during a sale, and at Wayfair today, you can get a stick vacuum way less. The Dyson V8 is a cordless vacuum that weighs less than 15 pounds, making it easy to maneuver around the house. It's great for all floor types and comes with two cleaner heads: one for hard floors and one for carpets. Wayfair Way Day Bedding Deals The Twillery Co. All Season Microfiber Down Alternative Comforter, $62.99 (orig. $119.99) Eider & Ivory White Jefferson Egyptian-Quality Cotton Sateen Sheet Set, $62.55 (orig. $171.50) Wayfair Basics Coconut Milk Wayfair Basics Microfiber Sheet Set with Bonus Pillowcase, $23.17 (orig. $37.80) Laura Ashley Queen Reversible Modern Farmhouse Comforter Set, $137.99 (orig. $340) The Twillery Co. Navy Sydnee Weighted Anti-Anxiety Blanket, $67.46, (orig. $149.99) It's time to swap your summer bedding for something warmer —or to consider new bedding all together. If you want the feeling of luxury without spending hundreds, you can get a set of 650 thread count cotton sateen sheets for just $63 — that's 64 percent off. The best part? There are a variety of colors to choose from, all with discounts. Wayfair Way Day Mattress Deals Avenco Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress, $339.99 (orig. $762.49) Sleep Inc. 10 inch Medium Hybrid Mattress, $264.99 (orig. $579) Alwyn Home Noemi Medium Memory Foam Mattress, $259.99 (orig. $340.87) Wayfair Sleep Plush Pillow Top Innerspring Mattress, $399.99 (orig. $453.99) Wayfair also slashed prices on all types of mattresses for Way Day. For example, The Sleep Inc. hybrid mattress is ideal for side, back, and stomach sleepers who enjoy medium support and low motion transfer. The memory foam top ensures maximum comfort, and the fabric is breathable to prevent overheating. Right now, the queen size is 54 percent off and eligible for free shipping. Wayfair Way Day Kitchen Deals Cuisinart 12 Speed Stand Mixer, $188 (orig. $249.95) Slate Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, $156.53 (orig. $189.99) Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer, $159.99 (orig. $199.99) Cuisinart Elemental 8-Cup Food Processor, $99.95 (orig. $185) Rachael Ray Cucina 10-Piece Nonstick Bakeware Set, $73.66 (orig. $220) Color Mates Assorted 18-Container Food Storage Container Set, $29.26 (orig. $50) Kitchen essentials make great gifts because they're relatively affordable and are useful to practically everyone. If you know someone living without an air fryer, now's the time to change that and surprise them with the Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer, which has a 4.8-star rating on Wayfair. It can prep a variety of things, like chicken, French fries, vegetables, and more, and it'll likely come in handy during holiday gatherings. 