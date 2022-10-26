The 33 Best Deals from Wayfair's Way Day Sale, Where Vacuums, Furniture, and Mattresses Are Up to 72% Off

Hurry, Wayfair’s big sale ends tomorrow

By
Carly Kulzer
Carly Kulzer
Carly Kulzer

Published on October 26, 2022 12:00 AM

Wayday Sale Tout
Photo: Wayfair

Holiday shopping is starting earlier than ever this year, so we aren't shocked to see yet another incredible October sale with Black Friday prices taking place right now.

At the Wayfair Way Day sale, which started today and ends tomorrow, October 27, thousands of items are marked down, making it a great place to start checking off your list. Whether you're shopping for your own home upgrades or looking for the perfect gifts for loved ones, Wayfair's October sale has you covered with deals in almost every category. Well-known brands like Cuisinart, Dyson, Shark, and Alwyn are present, and furniture, bedding, kitchen essentials, mattresses, and more are up to 72 percent off

We know there's a time crunch, so we're starting with the biggest and best deals to have on your radar.

Wayfair's Best Way Day Deals

At the Way Day fall sale, you can score a robot vacuum for a solid 62 percent off. The Ecovacs 710 Robotic Vacuum can map out your home for efficient cleaning, but it also comes with a remote control and syncs with Amazon Alex and Google Assistant for voice activation. And it even features a "max mode" with twice the suction power to clean up tough messes.

And anyone who wants a complete room makeover needs to take a look at this: An entire living room set with a sofa, loveseat, armchair, and throw pillows is a whopping 72 percent off — that's more than $26,000 in savings. It's even eligible for free shipping.

AllModern Lonsdale 10 - Piece Upholstered Chaise Sectional
Wayfair

Way Day Furniture Deals

In the market for furniture? The Way Day sale has several furniture sets available that can complete a room in a snap. You'll also find individual pieces at low prices too, like the AllModern chaise sectional that's backed by hundreds of five-star reviews.

iRobot® Roomba® s9+ (9550)
Wayfair

Way Day Vacuum Deals

There's no better time to upgrade your cleaning tools than during a sale, and at Wayfair today, you can get a stick vacuum way less. The Dyson V8 is a cordless vacuum that weighs less than 15 pounds, making it easy to maneuver around the house. It's great for all floor types and comes with two cleaner heads: one for hard floors and one for carpets.

Laura Ashley Adelina White 100% Cotton Reversible Modern Farmhouse Comforter Set
Wayfair

Way Day Bedding Deals

It's time to swap your summer bedding for something warmer —or to consider new bedding all together. If you want the feeling of luxury without spending hundreds, you can get a set of 650 thread count cotton sateen sheets for just $63 — that's 64 percent off. The best part? There are a variety of colors to choose from, all with discounts.

Sleep Inc. 10 inch Medium Hybrid Mattress
Wayfair

Way Day Mattress Deals

Wayfair also slashed prices on all types of mattresses for Way Day. For example, The Sleep Inc. hybrid mattress is ideal for side, back, and stomach sleepers who enjoy medium support and low motion transfer. The memory foam top ensures maximum comfort, and the fabric is breathable to prevent overheating. Right now, the queen size is 54 percent off and eligible for free shipping.

Cuisinart 12 Speed 5.5 Qt. Stand Mixer
Wayfair

Way Day Kitchen Deals

Kitchen essentials make great gifts because they're relatively affordable and are useful to practically everyone. If you know someone living without an air fryer, now's the time to change that and surprise them with the Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer, which has a 4.8-star rating on Wayfair. It can prep a variety of things, like chicken, French fries, vegetables, and more, and it'll likely come in handy during holiday gatherings.

You have less than 48 hours to shop Wayfair's big Way Day sale, and we recommend starting now — popular items might sell out.

