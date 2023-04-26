Wayfair's Way Day Sale Is Packed with Home Deals for Up to 80% Off — but Only Until Tomorrow

Spring is in full swing, and what better time to freshen up your home with some new patio pieces, cookware, and cleaning tools — especially since Wayfair's massive Way Day sale is here! The sale has thousands of items discounted for up to 80 percent off across furniture, bedding, kitchen essentials, mattresses, and more, but make sure to add your favorites to your cart ASAP because the sale ends on April 27.

Since there are so many finds to sort through, we rounded up the very best discounts so you can get the most out of the two-day shopping event.Keep scrolling to see our top picks.

Wayfair's Best Way Day Deals

If you're looking to refresh your home office, grab this stylish desk from Sand and Stable while it's on sale for a whopping 68 percent off. Or, if you're planning on hosting guests outside, consider this fire pit that doubles as a table. It's perfect for creating a cozy atmosphere, making s'mores, or warming up on a cool spring evening. It has a cover to protect the top when you're not using it, and the propane tank is hidden with a decorative base.

Way Day Furniture Deals

In the market for furniture? The Way Day sale has several furniture sets and individual pieces that can complete any room in your home in a snap. Add a touch of class with this elegant wicker bench that's handmade with sustainably-sourced abaca. It will look great with a farmhouse, contemporary, or coastal design while providing a cozy place to sit in your home. Hundreds of shoppers have given it a five-star rating, with many raving about how "cute" and "sturdy" it is.

And if you need more storage space, check out this minimalist white dresser that can live in your bedroom, guest bedroom, or living room, and hold clothes, accessories, and extra bedding. Shoppers said it was "easy to assemble" and called it the "perfect size."

Way Day Kitchen Deals

The best part about this Cuisinart cast-iron skillet is that you can use it to whip up all different types of meals: It replaces multiple pieces of cookware since it can fry, braise, sear, steam, sauté, and broil. It works on the stove and in the oven and is pretty enough to be used as a serving dish for family meals or dinner parties. If you're looking to elevate your cooking game, now is the time since the blue multifaceted cookware is over $100 off.

Way Day Outdoor Deals

There's also no better time to get your backyard ready for relaxation and barbecues, especially when everything you need is on major sale. This Adirondack chair or this wicker loveseat will easily turn your outdoor area into a warm and inviting space.

The couch is designed with a sturdy aluminum frame and is coated in resin, making it rust-, weather-, and UV-resistant — so you won't have to worry about the materials getting damaged over time. The loveseat also comes with two cushions with removable covers that can be washed for an easy clean. And thanks to Way Day, you can save over $1,000 on it right now.

Way Day Vacuum Deals

If you've been eager to try a robot vacuum, but aren't a fan of the high price tag, consider this sale as your sign to make the investment. This iRobot 694 Roomba Vacuum that's on sale for $250 is designed to keep your entire home spotless. It can detect dirty areas and increase suction power, all on its own, and when the battery runs low after running for up to 90 minutes, it automatically returns to its dock to recharge. It also has a slim profile to easily clean under coffee tables, couches, and other areas that are difficult to reach. And with built-in sensors, the vacuum avoids bumping into furniture and other obstacles.

But if you prefer a handheld vacuum, consider this lightweight option from Electrolux. It weighs less than 15 pounds, can convert into a handheld vac, and has racked up more than 400 perfect ratings.

Way Day Mattress and Bedding Deals

If you're getting sleep but are never quite comfortable or are still tired, you may be past due for a mattress upgrade. Fortunately, you can find all types of mattresses in the parade of deals, including memory foam, hybrids, and innerspring options. And one you should have your eye on is the Sealy Medium Hybrid Queen Mattress, which is more than $500 off.

It combines the benefits of traditional spring coils with multiple layers of foam to satisfy a range of body types and provides comfort to different types of sleepers. The foam is a medium level of firmness and is filled with a cooling gel, so it's breathable and perfect for keeping hot sleepers comfortable throughout the night, especially as temps start to heat up.

Head to Wayfair to see all of the impressive deals from the Way Day sale before it ends on April 27.

