Credit: Wayfair
Shop

Wayfair's Enormous Way Day Sale Has Everything You Could Need for Up to 89% Off, but Only for Two Days

Stock up on bedding, mattresses, kitchen essentials, furniture, and more 
By Carly Kulzer April 27, 2022 04:45 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Get your cards ready because Wayfair's massive Way Day Sale is finally here and thousands of items are up to 89 percent off, but only until tomorrow night. 

Now's your chance to stock up on home essentials like vacuum cleaners, mattresses, bedding, patio furniture, bedroom furniture, decor, and more without spending a ton of money. Instead of wasting precious time searching through the entire site yourself, we've curated a list of the 62 best deals to shop. And don't worry, we didn't forget to include a few things for your pets, too. 

Prices start at just $10 and some popular items like the Ecovacs Robot Vacuum and Hartington Adirondack Chair are bound to sell out. Some Way Day deals are already out of stock, so it's safe to say you won't want to hesitate to add things to your cart. 

RELATED: Macy's Massive Friends and Family Sale Is an Endless Parade of Deals — and Prices Are Up to 70% Off

If you've been eager to try a robot vacuum, but aren't a fan of the high price tag, consider this deal as your sign to make the investment. The Ecovacs 710 Robotic Vacuum is a whopping 69 percent off making it just $123 right now, which is a major steal compared to its original $400 price. It uses two side brushes and an additional roller brush to thoroughly clean the carpet and hard floors in your home. The best part? It navigates your home at the touch of a button with the included remote control and when it's done, it'll automatically go back to its charging dock. 

While you're shopping for home cleaning supplies you might as well pick something up for your bedroom, too. We're thinking a brand new mattress would suffice and might even help you get better sleep. The parade of deals includes all types of mattresses in a variety of densities like hybrids, memory foam, and innerspring to accommodate different types of sleepers. And one you should have your eye on is the Sealy Queen Medium Hybrid Mattress, which is more than $600 off. 

There's also no better time to get your backyard ready for outdoor relaxation and barbecues, especially when everything you need is on major sale. Adirondack chairs are a popular choice for sitting around firepits, and you won't want to be without a dining set and umbrella for happy hours during patio season. 

Keep scrolling to see the full list of deals you won't want to miss. You only have a few more hours to shop these incredible deals, so what are you waiting for? 

Credit: Wayfair

Way Day Vacuum Deals 

Credit: Wayfair

Way Day Bedding Deals 

Credit: Wayfair

Way Day Mattress Deals 

Credit: Wayfair

Way Day Kitchen Deals 

Credit: Wayfair

Way Day Furniture Deals 

Credit: Wayfair

Way Day Outdoor Deals 

Credit: Wayfair

Way Day Decor Deals 

Credit: Wayfair

Way Day Pet Deals 

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Shop
View All
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com