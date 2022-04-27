Wayfair's Enormous Way Day Sale Has Everything You Could Need for Up to 89% Off, but Only for Two Days
Get your cards ready because Wayfair's massive Way Day Sale is finally here and thousands of items are up to 89 percent off, but only until tomorrow night.
Now's your chance to stock up on home essentials like vacuum cleaners, mattresses, bedding, patio furniture, bedroom furniture, decor, and more without spending a ton of money. Instead of wasting precious time searching through the entire site yourself, we've curated a list of the 62 best deals to shop. And don't worry, we didn't forget to include a few things for your pets, too.
Prices start at just $10 and some popular items like the Ecovacs Robot Vacuum and Hartington Adirondack Chair are bound to sell out. Some Way Day deals are already out of stock, so it's safe to say you won't want to hesitate to add things to your cart.
If you've been eager to try a robot vacuum, but aren't a fan of the high price tag, consider this deal as your sign to make the investment. The Ecovacs 710 Robotic Vacuum is a whopping 69 percent off making it just $123 right now, which is a major steal compared to its original $400 price. It uses two side brushes and an additional roller brush to thoroughly clean the carpet and hard floors in your home. The best part? It navigates your home at the touch of a button with the included remote control and when it's done, it'll automatically go back to its charging dock.
While you're shopping for home cleaning supplies you might as well pick something up for your bedroom, too. We're thinking a brand new mattress would suffice and might even help you get better sleep. The parade of deals includes all types of mattresses in a variety of densities like hybrids, memory foam, and innerspring to accommodate different types of sleepers. And one you should have your eye on is the Sealy Queen Medium Hybrid Mattress, which is more than $600 off.
There's also no better time to get your backyard ready for outdoor relaxation and barbecues, especially when everything you need is on major sale. Adirondack chairs are a popular choice for sitting around firepits, and you won't want to be without a dining set and umbrella for happy hours during patio season.
Keep scrolling to see the full list of deals you won't want to miss. You only have a few more hours to shop these incredible deals, so what are you waiting for?
Way Day Vacuum Deals
- Bissell JetScrub Max Pet Carpet Deep Cleaner, $169.99 with $50 gift card (orig. $299.99)
- Inse Cordless Stick Vacuum, $123.07 (orig. $160)
- iRobot Roomba j7 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $399 (orig. $649)
- XtremepowerUS Bucket Style Bagless Canister Vacuum, $78.22 (orig. $699)
- Ecovacs 710 Robotic Vacuum, $122.99 (orig. $399.99)
- Shark Rocket Cordless Bagless Stick Vacuum, $199.99 (orig. $259.99)
Way Day Bedding Deals
- Three Posts Courtemanche Microfiber Traditional Duvet Cover Set, $17.21 (orig. $99.99)
- Wade Logan Antiochos Microfiber Modern & Contemporary Coverlet / Bedspread Set, $47.88 (orig. $129.99)
- Red Barrel Studio Clara Microfiber Reversible 3-Piece Quilt Set, $49.99 (orig. $159.99)
- Andover Mills Powhattan Microfiber Reversible Comforter Set, $47.99 (orig. $129.99)
- Tempur-Ergo Neck Foam Large Firm Support Pillow, $52.99 (orig. $149)
- Alwyn Home Plush Down Alternative Bed Pillow Set of 4, $48.99 (orig. $149.99)
- Latitude Run Bryshon Premium Anti-Anxiety Cotton Weighted Blanket, $103.49 (orig. $229.99)
- Andover Mills Mirabal Microfiber Sheet Set, $17 (orig. $119)
- Charlton Home Orofino 620 Thread Count Pima Cotton Sateen Sheet Set, $84.99 (orig. $249.99)
Way Day Mattress Deals
- Sealy To Go 10-Inch Queen Medium Hybrid Mattress, $489.99 (orig. $1,099)
- Sleep Inc. 12-Inch Queen Medium Hybrid Mattress, $309.99 (orig. $1,539)
- Wayfair Sleep 12-Inch Queen Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress, $230.09 (orig. $500)
- Home Two-Sided 10-Inch Full Plush Memory Foam Mattress, $359.99 (orig. $791.99)
- Wayfair Sleep 12-Inch Queen Medium Innerspring Mattress, $329.99 (orig. $879)
- Signature Sleep Majestic 12-Inch Queen Medium Innerspring Mattress, $369.99 (orig. $798)
Way Day Kitchen Deals
- KitchenAid Artisan Series 10 Speed 5-Quart Stand Mixer, $399.99 (orig. $449.99)
- Cuisinart SmartPower Duet 500 Watt Blender/Food Processor, $74.19 (orig. $180)
- Deco Chef 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker, $99.95 (orig. $199.95)
- GoWISE USA 5.5 Liter 8-in-1 Electric Air Fryer, $84.99 (orig. $198)
- Tayanuc Stainless Steel Dish Rack, $29.99 (orig. $49.99)
- NineStars 13 Gallon Motion Sensor Trash Can, $63.32 (orig. $96.95)
- iDesign Crisp Stackable Refrigerator and Pantry Produce Food Storage Container, $12.59 (orig. $29.99)
- Rachael Ray 10-Piece Cucina Nonstick Bakeware Set, $79.99 with code COOK30 (orig. $220)
- Color Mates Assorted 18-Piece Container Food Storage Container Set, $28.99 (orig. $50)
Way Day Furniture Deals
- Mercury Row Perdue 81.5-Inch Square Arm Sleeper, $479.99 (orig. $865)
- Etta Avenue Tianna Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed, $198.99 (orig. $549)
- Greyleigh Anadarko 146.5-Inch Wide Modular Sofa & Chaise, $1,349.99 (orig. $1,899.99)
- Andover Mills Rushville Three-Drawer Nightstand, $133.99 (orig. $353)
- Sand & Stable Teele 18-Inch Wide Round Pouf Ottoman, $63.99 (orig. $192)
- Trent Austin Design Watonga 53.15-Inch Square Arm Sofa Bed, $339.99 (orig. $499.99)
- Joss & Maine Clayton 83.47-Inch Square Arm Sofa, $980 (orig. $1,470)
- Three Posts Fordbridge 48-Inch Faux Leather Rectangle Storage Ottoman, $424.99 (orig. $1,472.50)
- Etta Avenue Blair Seven-Drawer Solid Wood Dresser, $809.99 (orig. $1,269.99)
Way Day Outdoor Deals
- Three Posts Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair, $124 (orig. $249.99)
- Freeport Park Foshee 108-Inch Market Umbrella, $39.99 (orig. $129.99)
- Sol 72 Outdoor Wragby Wicker/Rattan 6-Person Seating Set with Cushions, $699.99 (orig. $2,029.99)
- Sand & Stable Outdoor Hanwell Rocking Wicker/Rattan Chair with Cushions, $189.99 (orig. $399)
- Lark Manor Harbison 48-Inch Outdoor Loveseat with Cushions, $219.99 (orig. $575)
- Wade Logan Castelli Rectangular 8-Person Dining Set with Cushions, $1,949.99 (orig. $3,299.99)
- Sol 72 Outdoor Mckinnon Rectangular 6-Person Dining Set, $2,764.99 (orig. $4,574)
- Wade Logan Round 2-Person 22.25-Inch Bistro Set, $209.99 (orig. $299.99)
- Sand & Stable Bening Double Hammock, $68.99 (orig. $97.95)
Way Day Decor Deals
- Mistana Hillsby Rectangle Oriental Area Rug in Charcoal/Light Gray/Beige, $43.25 (orig. $215)
- Greyleigh Needville Modern & Contemporary Accent Mirror, $87.57 (orig. $160.19)
- Zipcode Design Wickes 3-Piece Floating Shelf, $18.99 (orig. $35.99)
- Kelly Clarkson Home Robertson Round Pillow Cover & Insert, $14.99 (rorig. $23.99)
- Three Posts Oversized Ayana Wall Clock, $141.99 (orig. $177.99)
- Wayfair Basics Solid Blackout Thermal Rod Pocket Single Curtain Panel, $9.27 (orig. $25.99)
- Etta Avenue Organic Interlace II Painting on Canvas, $22.99 (orig. $41.99)
Way Day Pet Deals
- Tucker Murphy Pet 5-Inch Byer Cat Tree, $69.99 (orig. $115.99)
- Archie & Oscar Stoltz 8-Inch Wall-Mounted Shelter Curved Cat Perch, $43.15 (orig. $72.99)
- Archie & Oscar Littell Pet Crate, $205.18 (orig. $299.99)
- Archie & Oscar Ian Elevated Feeder, $78.93 (orig. $139.99)
- Club Nine Pets Orthopedic Dog Sofa, $134.51 (orig. $279)
- Archie & Oscar Estella Plush Bolster, $20.99 (orig. $35.45)
- Archie & Oscar Demeter Freestanding Pet Gate, $55.99 (orig. $74.99)
