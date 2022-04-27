Wayfair's Enormous Way Day Sale Has Everything You Could Need for Up to 89% Off, but Only for Two Days

If you've been eager to try a robot vacuum, but aren't a fan of the high price tag, consider this deal as your sign to make the investment. The Ecovacs 710 Robotic Vacuum is a whopping 69 percent off making it just $123 right now, which is a major steal compared to its original $400 price. It uses two side brushes and an additional roller brush to thoroughly clean the carpet and hard floors in your home. The best part? It navigates your home at the touch of a button with the included remote control and when it's done, it'll automatically go back to its charging dock.