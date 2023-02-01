Wayfair's Enormous Furniture Sale Has Everything You Could Need for Up to 70% Off, but Only for a Limited Time

If you're looking to upgrade your furniture and do some redecorating without spending a ton of money, you're in luck. Right now, Wayfair is hosting The Big Furniture Sale that's packed with thousands of deals on everything from couches to dining tables to desks to decor, and there's so much more to help update and reorganize your home.

We know how overwhelming big category-wide sales can be, so we've rounded up 15 of the best furniture items on sale at Wayfair. But hurry, you only have until Monday, February 6 to take advantage.

Best Wayfair Big Furniture Deals to Shop Right Now

If you're looking to add a bit of organization to a room, the Foundstone Ladder Bookcase is a piece you'll want to check out. The ladder-style bookcase features five shelves that add plenty of vertical storage to a living room, bedroom, or home office. Each shelf is made with a powder-coated black and gold seel frame for a sleek and modern look.

Shoppers have praised the bookshelf for being "easy to assemble" and "sturdy." One five-star reviewer wrote, "It's a modern way to display books, plants, pictures, and other personal items. Great addition to any space!"

Buy It! Foundstone Ladder Bookcase in White and Gold, $108.99 (orig. $182.99); wayfair.com

After a long day, there's nothing better than curling up with a good book in a comfortable chair. The sleek silhouette of the AllModern Miller Armchair has a low-profile design that will update any space in your home, and it's up to a whopping 62 percent off! The wide armchair has a tight-weave upholstery that is stain-resistant and pet-friendly. There are 11 colors to choose from, so at least one is bound to match your home style.

Buy It! AllModern Miller Upholstered Armchair in Boucle Dark Gray Polyester, $260 (orig. $690); wayfair.com

You don't need to sacrifice style if you're hunting for space-saving furniture. This discounted dining table is ideal if your home has a mid-century modern vibe. It's a statement-making dining table with handcrafted, starburst-like legs that can comfortably seat up to four people. One happy customer wrote, "Easy to put together and just elevated the look of my tiny dining space!"

Floor lamps aren't just a functional element meant to light a dim space — they pull decor together and help give a room a finished feel. The Sand and Stable Tree Floor Lamp will light up every angle of your area while giving it a coastal beachy or farmhouse feel.

Buy It! Zipcode Design Natural Aquin Dining Table, $169.99 (orig. $300); wayfair.com

Buy It! Sand and Stable Coleford Tree Floor Lamp in Wood, $115.99 (orig. $189.99); wayfair.com

Refurbish your home office with this Kelly Clarkson Home collection" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/kelly-clarkson-home-aaron-desk-w002844325.html?piid=2116496692" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="CJ Deep Link" rel="sponsored">stylish desk from the Kelly Clarkson Home collection that's available in gray, white, and espresso. The cutouts give this design a touch of sophistication, and in the two unfinished drawers, you can stow everything from stationary to scissors. "Gorgeous, large desk! So worth the price. Fits [a] two monitor setup," one shopper shared.

If you're into mixing and matching furniture pieces, pair the desk with this super cute swivel office chair that one reviewer said was "very comfortable." It also happens to be a whopping 68 percent off right now.

Buy It! Kelly Clarkson Home Aaron Desk in Frost Gray, $129.99 (orig. $259.99); wayfair.com

Buy It! Wayfair Basics High Back Executive Swivel Office Chair in Chrome, $215.99 (orig. $681); wayfair.com

Whatever you're searching for, you're more than likely able to find it at Wayfair's Big Furniture Sale. Make sure you snag your favorite items right away, though, because these discounted prices won't be around much longer.

Keep scrolling to see all of our top picks for furniture deals happening right now.

Buy It! Serta Jameson Armless Tufted Convertible Sleeper Futon Sofa in Java, $179.99 (orig. $399.99); wayfair.com

Buy It! Wade Logan Barkhamsted Coffee Table in Dark Walnut, $259.99 (orig. $495); wayfair.com

Buy It! Rebrilliant Bryken 9-Drawer Dresser, $97.99 (orig. $299); wayfair.com

Buy It! Joss and Main Asherton Square 2-Person Outdoor Dining Set in Taupe, $340 (orig. $700); wayfair.com

Buy It! Mercury Row Garren Square Arm Tufted Loveseat in Navy Blue, $263.99 (orig. $499.50); wayfair.com

Buy It! Birch Lane Clove Solid Wood Nightstand in Barnwood, $139 (orig. $289.30); wayfair.com

Buy It! Steelside King Rosalyn Bed, $296.99 (orig. $761.48); wayfair.com

Buy It! Three Posts Lorraine TV Stand in Ashland Pine, $138.99 (orig. $304.99); wayfair.com

Buy It! Mercury Row Fondren Upholstery Bar and Counter Stool, Set of 2, $152.99 (orig. $398.98); wayfair.com

