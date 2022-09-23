18 Deals at Wayfair's Surplus Sale You Need to Check Out This Weekend — Up to 62% Off

In case you haven't heard, there's yet another notable sale happening right now at Wayfair where furniture, vacuums, and small kitchen appliances are up to 62 percent off — including a KitchenAid stand mixer and a Dyson vacuum.

The sale takes place from now until September 28, so you only have a few more days to shop before prices go back up. Knowing what's worth buying can be overwhelming when there are hundreds of deals available, but thankfully we curated a list of the best deals in each category to save you time. Now's your chance to stock up on home essentials before holiday shopping is in full swing. Keep scrolling to see what's worth adding to your shopping list.

Wayfair

Wayfair Vacuum Deals

The deal we're most excited about is the Dyson V8 Cordless Stick Vacuum that's $100 off and comes with six handy attachments that make cleaning so much easier. Plus, it can convert into a handheld vacuum that's ideal for cleaning vehicles, countertops, and furniture.

If you want something that's going to do the dirty work for you, then consider the iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO Robot Vacuum that's also discounted. It's compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa so you can start each cleaning session with a voice command. Plus, it can map out every room in your home, meaning you can specify what area you want it to focus on.

Wayfair

Wayfair Furniture Deals

For anyone who's in the market for new furniture, listen up because the Wayfair Surplus Sale is chock full of options at affordable prices. A queen size pillow top hybrid mattress is on sale for less than $500 and there's an upholstered platform bed to go along with it. The 12-inch mattress offers medium support and has a breathable design that helps regulate airflow to ensure you stay cool throughout the night. It also has low motion transfer making it great for couples or people sleeping with pets.

You should also have the luxurious Willa Arlo Interiors velvet sofa on your radar to enhance your living room while it's discounted in several colors. The black shade is a whopping 62 percent off, which is by far the best deal on this list.

Wayfair

Wayfair Small Appliance Deals

Some people may want to spend more time cooking this fall, so we made sure to include a few small kitchen appliances that might catch your eye. The 10-speed KitchenAid Stand Mixer is always a popular item, so don't hesitate to get your hands on it at a low price while it's still in stock. It comes with a stainless steel mixing bowl and three attachments (a wire whip, dough hook, and flex head beater) so you can make cakes, mashed potatoes, bread, and more as soon as it arrives.

There's something for practically everyone at the Wayfair Surplus Sale, but don't forget it ends on Wednesday, September 28. So take time this weekend to shop hundreds of epic deals and get a head start on your holiday shopping.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.