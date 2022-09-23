Lifestyle Home 18 Deals at Wayfair's Surplus Sale You Need to Check Out This Weekend — Up to 62% Off You only have a few more days to score savings from Wayfair’s surprise sale By Carly Kulzer Carly Kulzer Instagram Website Carly Kulzer has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2018 and is currently an Entertainment Ecommerce Writer for People. As an owner of two dogs and two cats, she started primarily writing pets content for People in 2021. She has reviewed more than 50 products, conducted interviews with professionals in the field, and has done extensive research to gather accurate information.Carly has written more than 40 pets articles for People. Her shoppable content has also been featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Food and Wine, Shape, Travel and Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Cooking Light, Martha Stewart Living, My Recipes, and Parents. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 23, 2022 10:30 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Wayfair In case you haven't heard, there's yet another notable sale happening right now at Wayfair where furniture, vacuums, and small kitchen appliances are up to 62 percent off — including a KitchenAid stand mixer and a Dyson vacuum. The sale takes place from now until September 28, so you only have a few more days to shop before prices go back up. Knowing what's worth buying can be overwhelming when there are hundreds of deals available, but thankfully we curated a list of the best deals in each category to save you time. Now's your chance to stock up on home essentials before holiday shopping is in full swing. Keep scrolling to see what's worth adding to your shopping list. Wayfair Wayfair Vacuum Deals Bissell IconPet Pro Cordless Bagless Stick Vacuum, $311.99 (orig. $449.99) Bissell PowerGlide Pet Vacuum, $134.39 (orig. $179.99) iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, $494.99 with code TABLETOP5 (orig. $549.99) Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum, $399.99 (orig. $499.99) Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. The deal we're most excited about is the Dyson V8 Cordless Stick Vacuum that's $100 off and comes with six handy attachments that make cleaning so much easier. Plus, it can convert into a handheld vacuum that's ideal for cleaning vehicles, countertops, and furniture. If you want something that's going to do the dirty work for you, then consider the iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO Robot Vacuum that's also discounted. It's compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa so you can start each cleaning session with a voice command. Plus, it can map out every room in your home, meaning you can specify what area you want it to focus on. Wayfair Wayfair Furniture Deals AllModern Glow Tall 2-Drawer Nightstand, $320 (orig $400) Mercer41 Ciceklic Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Platform Bed, $687.21 (orig. $1,365) Avenco Pillow Top Medium Hybrid Mattress, $489.99 (orig. $699.99) Foundstone Eileen 6-Drawer Double Dresser, $1,039.99 (orig. $1,129.99) Ebern Designs Sanie Manual Standard Recliner, $329.99 (orig. $419.50) Willa Arlo Interiors Shumpert Velvet Square Arm Sofa, $1,039.99 (orig. $2,720) Mercury Row Buckelew Round Storage Ottoman, $86.99 (orig. $105.99) For anyone who's in the market for new furniture, listen up because the Wayfair Surplus Sale is chock full of options at affordable prices. A queen size pillow top hybrid mattress is on sale for less than $500 and there's an upholstered platform bed to go along with it. The 12-inch mattress offers medium support and has a breathable design that helps regulate airflow to ensure you stay cool throughout the night. It also has low motion transfer making it great for couples or people sleeping with pets. You should also have the luxurious Willa Arlo Interiors velvet sofa on your radar to enhance your living room while it's discounted in several colors. The black shade is a whopping 62 percent off, which is by far the best deal on this list. Wayfair Wayfair Small Appliance Deals KitchenAid 10 Speed 3.5-Qaurt Stand Mixer, $329.99 (orig. $379.99) Cuisinart Long Slot Toaster, $69.95 (orig. $130) Breville the Barista Express Coffee & Espresso Maker, $599.96 (orig. $999.95) Cuisinart Toaster Oven, $122.94 with code TABLETOP7 (orig. $165) George Foreman Fixed Plate Grill, $34.99 (orig. $44.99) Bodum Columbia Double Wall Stainless Steel French Press Coffee Maker, $59.35 (orig. $145) Cuisinart 500 Watt Countertop Blender, $71.23 (orig. $180) Some people may want to spend more time cooking this fall, so we made sure to include a few small kitchen appliances that might catch your eye. The 10-speed KitchenAid Stand Mixer is always a popular item, so don't hesitate to get your hands on it at a low price while it's still in stock. It comes with a stainless steel mixing bowl and three attachments (a wire whip, dough hook, and flex head beater) so you can make cakes, mashed potatoes, bread, and more as soon as it arrives. There's something for practically everyone at the Wayfair Surplus Sale, but don't forget it ends on Wednesday, September 28. So take time this weekend to shop hundreds of epic deals and get a head start on your holiday shopping. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.