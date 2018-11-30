Wayfair is Having a Massive Holiday Sale With up to 70% Off Christmas Decor

Wayfair has just what we need for the holidays! The beloved home brand is having a massive holiday sale, which means we can decorate our homes for Christmas without seriously blowing our budget. Right now, you can save up to 50 percent off artificial Christmas trees, up to 60 percent off outdoor Christmas decorations, up to 65 percent off festive holiday tabletop pieces, and more. (P.S. If you’re in the market for good ol’ living room furniture or beds and dressers, they’re marked down up to 65 percent off, too!) Plus, get five new Christmas ornaments for only $25. The options aren’t boring — there’s everything from pickles (yes, really) to policemen.

With deals like these, it’s officially time to start decking our halls! Need decorating inspo? We’ll, of course, be turning to our fave designer, Joanna Gaines, for some chic rustic holiday home decor ideas. One thing we can’t resist scooping up on sale: this adorable metal Christmas tree stocking holder. We can just picture it sitting on our mantles (and possibly Gaines’ mantle, too). Keep scrolling to see what else we’re shopping from Wayfair’s insane holiday sale!

Wayfair

Buy It! Hinged Fir Trees 9-Foot Artificial Christmas Tree with 900 Clear/White Lights, $307.98 (orig. $750.04); wayfair.com

Buy It! Home for the Holidays Throw Pillow, $30.99 (orig. $69); wayfair.com

Wayfair

Buy It! Snowy Frosted Green/White Fir Artificial Christmas Tree with 450 Clear/White Lights, $183.97 (orig. $394.99); wayfair.com

Wayfair

Buy It! Stocking Holder, $19.99 (orig. $32.99); wayfair.com

Buy It! Plastic Platinum and Champagne Glitter Train Ornament, $5 for $25 (orig. $15.99); wayfair.com

Wayfair

Buy It! 9-Foot Spruce Pre-Lit Faux Garland with 50 Clear Lights, $35.29 (orig. $55.04); wayfair.com

Buy It! Willington Pre-Lit with Clear Lights, $38 (orig. $60.04); wayfair.com

Wayfair

Buy It! Christmas Tree 12 Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 4, $95.99 (orig. $420); wayfair.com