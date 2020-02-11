Wayfair Started Its Presidents Day Sale Early — Save Up to 75% on Dyson Vacuums, Casper Mattresses, and More

Image zoom

After-Christmas sales may be behind us, but there are still plenty of opportunities to save on home items this winter. In fact, Presidents Day is right around the corner, and retailers are already discounting products ahead of the holiday.

Wayfair has unveiled an impressive lineup of sales in honor of the long weekend, offering markdowns on everything from furniture to décor. And these are not just any price cuts — the deals include savings of up to 65 percent off mattresses, up to 70 percent off cookware and small kitchen appliances, and storage solutions starting at just $12.99.

Through February 17, you can take advantage of huge deals on all of the home essentials you haven’t yet picked up, like this Casper mattress on sale for $355.50 or this Cuisinart cookware set that’s a whopping 75 percent off. Now is also a great time to stock up on modern appliances like this 8-in-1 air fryer from GoWISE USA, currently discounted 60 percent off, and this iRobot Roomba vacuum cleaner, listed for $299.99.

With so many items to choose from, we’ve narrowed it down to the 20 best Wayfair Presidents Day deals you can shop now, whether you’re looking to upgrade your bedroom furniture or revamp your collection of kitchen essentials.

Mattress Deals

Image zoom Wayfair

Sealy 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress in Box, from $463.99 (orig. $699); wayfair.com

Alwyn Home 10” Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress, from $185.99 (orig. $1,199.99); wayfair.com

Wayfair Sleep 12” Medium Firm Memory Foam Mattress, from $172.99 (orig. $449); wayfair.com

Casper Sleep Casper Essential Mattress, from $355.50 (orig. $395); wayfair.com

Serta SleepTrue Alverson 13” Plush Pillow Top Mattress, from $414.99 (orig. $824.99); wayfair.com

Kitchen Deals

Image zoom Wayfair

KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus Tilt-Head 10 Speed 3.5 Qt. Stand Mixer, $235.87 (orig. $299.99); wayfair.com

Cuisinart Chef’s Classic 17-Piece Hard-Anodized Aluminum Non-Stick Cookware Set, $169.99 (orig. $670); wayfair.com

GoWISE USA 5.5-Liter 8-in-1 Electric Air Fryer, $79.66 (orig. $198); wayfair.com

DeLonghi Dedica Slim 15 Bar Pump Espresso and Cappuccino Machine, $299.95 (orig. $429.99); wayfair.com

Le Creuset Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven, $154.95 (orig. $185.55); wayfair.com

Vacuum Deals

Image zoom Wayfair

Dyson V11 Torque Drive Bagless Stick Vacuum, $699.99 (orig. $858.99); wayfair.com

iRobot Roomba i7 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal, $799.99 (orig. $949.99); wayfair.com

Bissell CrossWave Pet Pro Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac, $269.99 (orig. $329.99); wayfair.com

iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $299.99 (orig. $329.99); wayfair.com

Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Cord Free Bagless Stick Vacuum, $449.50 (orig. $1,513.99); wayfair.com

Home Deals

Image zoom Wayfair

Umbra Hub Modern and Contemporary Accent Mirror, $63.21 (orig. $113.21); wayfair.com

Eider & Ivory Medium Weight All Season Down Alternative Comforter, from $53.95 (orig. $149.99); wayfair.com

Wayfair Basics Solid Blackout Rod Pocket Single Curtain Panel, $9.64 (orig. $24.99); wayfair.com

Hashtag Home Captain Velvet Lumbar Pillow, $31.71 (orig. $40); wayfair.com

ClosetMaid 6 Pair Stackable Shoe Rack, $20.31 (orig. $54.99); wayfair.com

