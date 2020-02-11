Wayfair Started Its Presidents Day Sale Early — Save Up to 75% on Dyson Vacuums, Casper Mattresses, and More
Take advantage of these massive savings before the holiday weekend even begins
After-Christmas sales may be behind us, but there are still plenty of opportunities to save on home items this winter. In fact, Presidents Day is right around the corner, and retailers are already discounting products ahead of the holiday.
Wayfair has unveiled an impressive lineup of sales in honor of the long weekend, offering markdowns on everything from furniture to décor. And these are not just any price cuts — the deals include savings of up to 65 percent off mattresses, up to 70 percent off cookware and small kitchen appliances, and storage solutions starting at just $12.99.
Through February 17, you can take advantage of huge deals on all of the home essentials you haven’t yet picked up, like this Casper mattress on sale for $355.50 or this Cuisinart cookware set that’s a whopping 75 percent off. Now is also a great time to stock up on modern appliances like this 8-in-1 air fryer from GoWISE USA, currently discounted 60 percent off, and this iRobot Roomba vacuum cleaner, listed for $299.99.
With so many items to choose from, we’ve narrowed it down to the 20 best Wayfair Presidents Day deals you can shop now, whether you’re looking to upgrade your bedroom furniture or revamp your collection of kitchen essentials.
Mattress Deals
- Sealy 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress in Box, from $463.99 (orig. $699); wayfair.com
- Alwyn Home 10” Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress, from $185.99 (orig. $1,199.99); wayfair.com
- Wayfair Sleep 12” Medium Firm Memory Foam Mattress, from $172.99 (orig. $449); wayfair.com
- Casper Sleep Casper Essential Mattress, from $355.50 (orig. $395); wayfair.com
- Serta SleepTrue Alverson 13” Plush Pillow Top Mattress, from $414.99 (orig. $824.99); wayfair.com
Kitchen Deals
- KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus Tilt-Head 10 Speed 3.5 Qt. Stand Mixer, $235.87 (orig. $299.99); wayfair.com
- Cuisinart Chef’s Classic 17-Piece Hard-Anodized Aluminum Non-Stick Cookware Set, $169.99 (orig. $670); wayfair.com
- GoWISE USA 5.5-Liter 8-in-1 Electric Air Fryer, $79.66 (orig. $198); wayfair.com
- DeLonghi Dedica Slim 15 Bar Pump Espresso and Cappuccino Machine, $299.95 (orig. $429.99); wayfair.com
- Le Creuset Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven, $154.95 (orig. $185.55); wayfair.com
Vacuum Deals
- Dyson V11 Torque Drive Bagless Stick Vacuum, $699.99 (orig. $858.99); wayfair.com
- iRobot Roomba i7 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal, $799.99 (orig. $949.99); wayfair.com
- Bissell CrossWave Pet Pro Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac, $269.99 (orig. $329.99); wayfair.com
- iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $299.99 (orig. $329.99); wayfair.com
- Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Cord Free Bagless Stick Vacuum, $449.50 (orig. $1,513.99); wayfair.com
Home Deals
- Umbra Hub Modern and Contemporary Accent Mirror, $63.21 (orig. $113.21); wayfair.com
- Eider & Ivory Medium Weight All Season Down Alternative Comforter, from $53.95 (orig. $149.99); wayfair.com
- Wayfair Basics Solid Blackout Rod Pocket Single Curtain Panel, $9.64 (orig. $24.99); wayfair.com
- Hashtag Home Captain Velvet Lumbar Pillow, $31.71 (orig. $40); wayfair.com
- ClosetMaid 6 Pair Stackable Shoe Rack, $20.31 (orig. $54.99); wayfair.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.