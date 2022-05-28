Wayfair's Memorial Day Sale Has Thousands of Deals for a Home Refresh This Summer — Up to 70% Off

Through May 31, Wayfair is offering up to 70 percent off more than 7,000 items across all of the home and furniture site's categories. Between outdoor furniture starting at $199 and lawn and garden decor starting at $15, there are plenty of impressive discounts for backyard upgrades. The sale is also packed with deals on everything you need for refreshes inside your home, including clearance area rugs, living room seating, and more.