Credit: Wayfair
Shop

Wayfair's Memorial Day Sale Has Thousands of Deals for a Home Refresh This Summer — Up to 70% Off

Score major savings on grills, patio furniture, beds, and more
By Isabel Garcia May 28, 2022 08:00 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It's no secret that there are Memorial Day sales galore to shop this weekend. And if you're looking for steep discounts on all things home, Wayfair's massive Memorial Day sale should be on your radar.

Through May 31, Wayfair is offering up to 70 percent off more than 7,000 items across all of the home and furniture site's categories. Between outdoor furniture starting at $199 and lawn and garden decor starting at $15, there are plenty of impressive discounts for backyard upgrades. The sale is also packed with deals on everything you need for refreshes inside your home, including clearance area rugs, living room seating, and more.

Instead of spending your weekend scanning pages and pages of markdowns, keep scrolling for 25 of the best deals happening at Wayfair. 

Best Wayfair Memorial Day Deals to Shop Right Now

RELATED: All the Best Amazon Memorial Day Weekend Deals, from Smart TVs and Vacuum Cleaners to Mattresses and AirPods

If you're ready to soak in the summer sunshine right at home, now's a great time to save on outdoor furniture. Start with the customer-favorite Lark Manor Hogans Wicker and Rattan Patio Set, which has nearly 8,000 five-star ratings from customers. Designed for up to four people to enjoy, the set comes with two chairs, a loveseat, and a table. You'll want to spend the season lounging on the comfortable seating that comes with removable cushions. 

After you've found the right patio furniture, complete your backyard setup with outdoor essentials like this water-resistant patio umbrella. With a tilting mechanism, it can provide shade from different angles throughout the day. Even when the sun sets, it's still useful thanks to its lights. 

Credit: Wayfair

Buy It! Lark Manor Hogans 4-Piece Wicker and Rattan Patio Set, $214.99 (orig. $399.99); wayfair.com

Credit: Wayfair

Buy It! Sol 72 Outdoor Acworth 90-Inch Lighted Market Patio Umbrella, $68.99 (orig. $93.99); wayfair.com

As for inside your home, there are a whole host of furniture deals to shop. Love modern farmhouse furniture? Check out this rustic TV stand that's marked down by 59 percent. Featuring ample storage space, the unit has three open shelves in the center and two cabinets on the ends that are concealed by sliding barn doors. 

Credit: Wayfair

Buy It! Three Posts Lorraine Modern Farmhouse TV Stand, $119.99 (orig. $289.99); wayfair.com

The sale also has plenty of discounts on beds and bedding. Right now, the Wayfair Sleep 8-Inch Pillow Top Mattress is on sale for $130 — a steal considering mattresses can easily cost upward of hundreds of dollars. Top it off with a memory foam cooling pillow, a must for the hot summer nights ahead. 

Before the holiday weekend flies by, snap up your favorite deals from Wayfair's Memorial Day sale

Credit: Wayfair

Buy It! Wayfair Sleep 8-Inch Pillow Top Mattress, $129.99 (orig. $173.99); wayfair.com

Credit: Wayfair

Buy It! White Noise Reversible Medium Memory Foam Queen Cooling Pillow, $38.99 (orig. $60); wayfair.com

Shop
View All
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com