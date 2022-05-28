Wayfair's Memorial Day Sale Has Thousands of Deals for a Home Refresh This Summer — Up to 70% Off
It's no secret that there are Memorial Day sales galore to shop this weekend. And if you're looking for steep discounts on all things home, Wayfair's massive Memorial Day sale should be on your radar.
Through May 31, Wayfair is offering up to 70 percent off more than 7,000 items across all of the home and furniture site's categories. Between outdoor furniture starting at $199 and lawn and garden decor starting at $15, there are plenty of impressive discounts for backyard upgrades. The sale is also packed with deals on everything you need for refreshes inside your home, including clearance area rugs, living room seating, and more.
Instead of spending your weekend scanning pages and pages of markdowns, keep scrolling for 25 of the best deals happening at Wayfair.
Best Wayfair Memorial Day Deals to Shop Right Now
- Lark Manor Hogans 4-Piece Wicker and Rattan Patio Set, $214.99 (orig. $399.99)
- Sol 72 Outdoor Acworth 90-Inch Lighted Market Patio Umbrella, $68.99 (orig. $93.99)
- Three Posts Lorraine Modern Farmhouse TV Stand, $119.99 (orig. $289.99)
- Wayfair Sleep 8-Inch Pillow Top Mattress, $129.99 (orig. $173.99)
- White Noise Reversible Medium Memory Foam Queen Cooling Pillow, $38.99 (orig. $60)
- Fleur De Lis Living Round 3-Piece Bistro Set, $219.99 (orig. $299.99)
- Mercury Row 3-Piece Bistro Set with Cushions, $344.99 (orig. $439.99)
- Mercury Row Melissus Plastic and Resin Side Table, $65.99 (orig. $120)
- Three Posts Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair, $164.99 (orig. $249.99)
- Loon Peak Jonathan Rectangular 55-Inch 3-Piece Dining Set, $269.99 (orig. $483.75)
- Endless Summer Outdoor Propane Fire Pit Table, $193.49 (orig. $249.99)
- Zipcode Design Tollette Round 6-Piece Dining Set, $203.99 (orig. $728)
- Suncast 22-Gallon Water-Resistant Storage Bench, $43.06 (orig. $54)
- Char-Broil American Gourmet 3-Burner Gas Grill, $172.40 (orig. $229.99)
- Red Barrel Studio Bargeron Plant Stand, $39.99 (orig. $56.99)
- Mercury Row Petrin Tufted Armchair, $359.99 (orig. $459)
- Sand & Stable Round Jute Pouf Ottoman, $56.99 (orig. $192)
- Red Barrel Studio Jed Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Full Platform Bed, $279.99 (orig. $349.99)
- Foundstone Gwen End Table, $121.99 (orig. $315)
- Foundstone Etagere Bookcase, $199.99 (orig. $545)
- Trent Austin Design Little Italy Leaning Ladder Desk, $159.99 (orig. $479)
- Three Posts Alexa 5-Blade Standard Ceiling Fan with Light Kit, $144.99 (orig. $189)
- AllModern Miller Sofa, $950 (orig. $1,649)
- Rebrilliant 2-Tier Shoe Rack, $20.75 (orig. $41.99)
- Mercury Row Ahart Frame Coffee Table, $264.99 (orig. $519.09)
If you're ready to soak in the summer sunshine right at home, now's a great time to save on outdoor furniture. Start with the customer-favorite Lark Manor Hogans Wicker and Rattan Patio Set, which has nearly 8,000 five-star ratings from customers. Designed for up to four people to enjoy, the set comes with two chairs, a loveseat, and a table. You'll want to spend the season lounging on the comfortable seating that comes with removable cushions.
After you've found the right patio furniture, complete your backyard setup with outdoor essentials like this water-resistant patio umbrella. With a tilting mechanism, it can provide shade from different angles throughout the day. Even when the sun sets, it's still useful thanks to its lights.
Buy It! Lark Manor Hogans 4-Piece Wicker and Rattan Patio Set, $214.99 (orig. $399.99); wayfair.com
Buy It! Sol 72 Outdoor Acworth 90-Inch Lighted Market Patio Umbrella, $68.99 (orig. $93.99); wayfair.com
As for inside your home, there are a whole host of furniture deals to shop. Love modern farmhouse furniture? Check out this rustic TV stand that's marked down by 59 percent. Featuring ample storage space, the unit has three open shelves in the center and two cabinets on the ends that are concealed by sliding barn doors.
Buy It! Three Posts Lorraine Modern Farmhouse TV Stand, $119.99 (orig. $289.99); wayfair.com
The sale also has plenty of discounts on beds and bedding. Right now, the Wayfair Sleep 8-Inch Pillow Top Mattress is on sale for $130 — a steal considering mattresses can easily cost upward of hundreds of dollars. Top it off with a memory foam cooling pillow, a must for the hot summer nights ahead.
Before the holiday weekend flies by, snap up your favorite deals from Wayfair's Memorial Day sale.
Buy It! Wayfair Sleep 8-Inch Pillow Top Mattress, $129.99 (orig. $173.99); wayfair.com
Buy It! White Noise Reversible Medium Memory Foam Queen Cooling Pillow, $38.99 (orig. $60); wayfair.com
