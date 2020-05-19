35 Incredible Deals from Wayfair’s Massive Memorial Day Sale — Including KitchenAid Mixers and Roombas
Score up to 70 percent off on patio furniture, mattresses, appliances, and more
Memorial Day Weekend is still a few days away, but that hasn’t stopped Wayfair from celebrating the unofficial start of summer a little early. The site just dropped its massive Memorial Day 2020 Sale, meaning now is the perfect time to buy the home items you’ve been lusting over for a fraction of the price.
We’re talking markdowns of up to 70 percent on furniture, mattresses, appliances, and more. Right now, you can score this KitchenAid stand mixer for $130 off, this popular memory foam mattress for only $160, and this ergonomic office chair for 70 percent off.
If you’re looking to upgrade your outdoor space, check out this seven-piece patio furniture set that’s currently $639 off and this cozy hammock that’s marked down to less than $70. There’s also a variety of grills on sale, including this Char-Broil option that can turn a beginner outdoor cook into an advanced one.
Since there are so many markdowns to search through, we’ve done the hard part for you and rounded up 35 of the best Memorial Day deals worth shopping at Wayfair. While these killer prices should last until May 25, we recommend adding them to your cart sooner rather than later — discounts this good are bound to sell out quickly.
Best Indoor Furniture Deals
- Mercury Row Garren Square Arm Sofa, $263.99 (orig. $399.99); wayfair.com
- Greyleigh Gloucester Tufted Upholstered Standard Bed, $186.66 (orig. $250.99); wayfair.com
- Foundstone Parocela Seven Drawer Dresser, $619.99 (orig. $1,299); wayfair.com
- Hashtag Home Halverson Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair, $75.99 (orig. $253.99); wayfair.com
- Gracie Oaks Schreiner Etagere Bookcase, $176.99 (orig. $299); wayfair.com
- Trent Austin Design Kinsella Table with Storage, $194.99 (orig. $434.05); wayfair.com
- Tree Posts Kemble TV Stand, $224.99 (orig. $450); wayfair.com
Best Patio Furniture Deals
- Sol 72 Outdoor Merton Seven-Piece Sectional Seating Group with Cushions, $749.99 (orig. $1,389); wayfair.com
- Beachcrest Home Kelton 10’ Market Umbrella, $57.99 (orig. $122.99); wayfair.com
- Keter Eden Plastic Storage Bench, $116.99 (orig. $130.04); wayfair.com
- Sol 72 Outdoor Alvah Reclining Chaise Lounge with Cushions, $239.99 (orig. $745.92); wayfair.com
- Union Rustic Lyall Loveseat with Cushion, $299.99 (orig. $539); wayfair.com
- Beachcrest Home Safria Eight-Piece Sofa Seating Group with Cushions, $789.99 (orig. $1,073.04); wayfair.com
- Birch Lane Heritage Ridgeline Solid Wood Folding Adirondack Chair, $105.99 (orig. $126.06); wayfair.com
Best Mattress Deals
- Wayfair Sleep Medium Memory Foam Mattress, $159.99 (orig. $299.99); wayfair.com
- Classic Brands Cool Gel Medium Memory Foam Mattress, $279 (orig. $539); wayfair.com
- Lucid Comfort Collection Medium Memory Foam Mattress, $279.99 (orig. $380.99); wayfair.com
- Alwyn Home Firm Pillowtop Mattress, $169.99 (orig. $349); wayfair.com
- Wayfair Sleep Medium Hybrid Mattress, $167.99 (orig. $329); wayfair.com
- Nora Medium Memory Foam Mattress, $449 (orig. $749); wayfair.com
- Beautyrest Silver Plush Pillowtop Mattress, $419.99 (orig. $774.99); wayfair.com
Best Appliance Deals
- KitchenAid Classic Plus 10 Speed Tilt Head Stand Mixer, $219.99 (orig. $349.99); wayfair.com
- iRobot Roomba 675 Wifi Connected Robot Vacuum, $299.99 (orig. $329.99); wayfair.com
- Dash 2-Qt. Compact Air Fryer, $49.99 (orig. $69.99); wayfair.com
- Vitamix Professional G Series 750 Heritage Blender, $549 (orig. $599.95); wayfair.com
- Samsung French Door Smart Refrigerator with Family Hub, $2,999 (orig. $3,609.99); wayfair.com
- Black and Decker Energy Star Window Air Conditioner with Remote, $214.99 (orig. $269.99); wayfair.com
- Winix 5300-2 True HEPA Air Purifier With Plasmawave Technology, $149.99 (orig. $199.99); wayfair.com
Best Outdoor Essentials Deals
- Char-Broil Performance Series Five Burner Propane Gas Grill, $349.99 (orig. $399.99); wayfair.com
- Sol 72 Outdoor Barnwell Propane Patio Heater, $239.99 (orig. $349); wayfair.com
- Ebern Designs Upside Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit, $205.99 (orig. $400); wayfair.com
- Aquarest Spas Select Four-Person Hot Tub, $2,099.99 (orig. $2,999.99); wayfair.com
- Sunnywood Sterling Outdoor Cotton Tree Hammock, $68.49 (orig. $114.90); wayfair.com
- Loon Peak Vargas Polystone Fall Fountain with LED Lights, $259.99 (orig. $289.49); wayfair.com
- Planthouse Mini Greenhouse, $149.99 (orig. $224.99); wayfair.com
