Wayfair Has Organization Solutions for Every Room in Your Home — and Prices Start at Just $10

We’re talking shoe racks, bathroom shelves, space-saving furniture, and more

By
Toni Sutton
Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 24, 2023 07:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Wayfair Organization Under $40 Tout
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

While it's not always the easiest to declutter your home, there are plenty of smart storage solutions out there ready to help you get and stay organized, no matter which room you're looking to tackle.

And you don't have to spend a lot to revamp your space, either. Wayfair has an entire section dedicated to tools that are perfect for streamlining your space, and we've rounded up the best under-$40 finds.

Under-$40 Home Store Solutions at Wayfair

If you have an abundance of cookware in your kitchen but limited storage, this Wall Mounted Pot Rack will help free up both counter and cabinet space, while still being visually pleasing. The open shelving and 15 movable hooks allow you to keep all your cookware within reach, so it's easy to access, as you can hang it over the sink, stove, or anywhere you have a blank space on your kitchen walls.

Wayfair Organization Under 40 Finds
Wayfair

Buy It! Casto Iron Rail Wall Mounted Pot Rack, $26.31 (orig. $46.99); wayfair.com

Canned goods are staples found in many pantries, but when you have too many, finding the exact one you need can be a true challenge. A quick way to instantly transform your pantry is with this three-tier can organizer, designed to hold up to 30 cans.

The rack is popular with Wayfair customers and has earned hundreds of perfect ratings, too. "Love these. They are so easy to assemble and hold so much more than your regular shelving," wrote one shopper

Wayfair Organization Under 40 Finds
Wayfair

Buy It! Rebrilliant Camargo 3 Tier Can Organizer, $17.38 (orig. $30.04); wayfair.com

An often under-utilized space is under your bed. You can tuck away out-of-season clothing or extra linens to keep them clean and safe but out of sight with the right storage container, like these under-the-bed storage bags. They feature carry handles so you can move them around whenever you need to, and they're collapsible, so they fold up when they're not in use.

"Lightweight, but very sturdy!" noted a shopper, who stored their King size comforter in one of the bags.

Wayfair Organization Under 40 Finds
Wayfair

Buy It! Whitmor, Inc. Underbed Storage, Set of 2, $11.35 (orig. $15.99); wayfair.com

We're going to go ahead and say it: Shoes can be one of the silent killers of floor space. So, why not invest in a shoe rack, like this now-$31 option? It features four shelves and can hold up to 12 pairs of footwear. Plus, you can even place an additional rack on top of the stackable design, according to the brand. Add the storage unit to your entry for easy access while heading out the door.

Wayfair Organization Under 40 Finds
Wayfair

Buy It! Rebrilliant Stackable Shoe Rack in Dark Cherry, $31.02 (orig. $70.04); wayfair.com

If you need help making the most of limited space in a bathroom, check out the Free-Standing Bathroom Shelves. The skinny metal shelving unit can be tucked between fixtures, such as the vanity and the toilet. It can hold extra toilet paper, bath bombs, towels, and more. "Now, I feel I have more space and it helped me eliminate the junk I had in [my bathroom]," shared one five-star reviewer.

Wayfair Organization Under 40 Finds
Wayfair

Buy It! Wayfair Basics Free-Standing Bathroom Shelves, $28.99 (orig. $45.99); wayfair.com

Head over to Wayfair to check out even more home organization finds for under $40. And keep scrolling to shop the rest of our favorites below.

Wayfair Organization Under 40 Finds
Wayfair

Buy It! Rebrilliant Closet Drawer Organizer, $9.83 (orig. $14.99); wayfair.com

Wayfair Organization Under 40 Finds
Wayfair

Buy It! Rebrilliant Laundry Sorter, $25.99 (orig. $33.99); wayfair.com

Wayfair Organization Under 40 Finds
Wayfair

Buy It! Prep and Savour 7-Piece Container Food Storage Set, $31.97 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Wayfair Organization Under 40 Finds
Wayfair

Buy It! Winston Porter Brilon Porter Vegan Leather Ottoman in Brown, $30.99 (orig. $44.99); wayfair.com

Wayfair Organization Under 40 Finds
Wayfair

Buy It! WFX Utility Pershore 5-Layer Wire Shelving Unit, $36.43 (orig. $49.99); wayfair.com

Wayfair Organization Under 40 Finds
Wayfair

Buy It! Bigso Desk Organizer in Canvas Gray, $23.93 (orig. $31.84); wayfair.com

Wayfair Organization Under 40 Finds
Wayfair

Buy It! Latitude Run Jewelry Stand in White, $31.99 (orig. $45.99); wayfair.com

