Wayfair Just Wowed Us with Its Gorgeous (and Surprisingly Affordable) New Home Collection

These pieces are totally Instagram-worthy and way cheaper than you’d expect

By Alex Warner
June 18, 2019 03:22 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Wayfair

Wayfair has exactly what you need to chicly redecorate your home and make it Instagram-worthy thanks to its new colorful collection! The beloved retailer just launched Hashtag Home, a trend-forward line that features more than 1,300 uniquely-designed, vibrant pieces that will surely give your space a modern pop of color.

There’s eye-catching furniture and decor for every room in your home, including the living room, bedroom, kitchen, bathroom, and more. But best of all is the fact that everything is surprisingly affordable (we’re talking sofas for under $399!) — making it that much easier to create the trendy space you want without spending a fortune. Pieces we’re eyeing from this collection? This gorgeous mid-century modern sofa, this funky six-light chandelier, and this chic three-tier bar cart. Things are already starting to sell out, so you’d better move quick if you’re hoping to update your space with some of these fun pieces.

Keep scrolling to shop six of our favorites from Wayfair’s new Hashtag Home collection.

Wayfair

Buy It! Hashtag Home Bel-Air Sofa, $336.99 (orig. $374.99); wayfair.com

Wayfair

Buy It! Hashtag Home Makenna End Table, $88.99 (orig. $99); wayfair.com

Wayfair

Buy It! Hashtag Home JOMO Upholstered Panel Headboard, $110.99 (orig. $199); wayfair.com

Wayfair

Buy It! Hashtag Home Eladia 6-Light Sputnik Chandelier, $204.99 (orig. $524.99); wayfair.com

Wayfair

Buy It! Hashtag Home ‘Avocado Top’ Graphic Art Print on Canvas, $30.99 (orig. $34.99); wayfair.com

Wayfair

Buy It! Hashtag Home Corinne 3 Tier Bar Cart, $87.99 (orig. $169.99); wayfair.com

