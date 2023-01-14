This Wayfair Sale Has 6,000+ Deals in Almost Every Category — Here Are the Best 36 to Shop Starting at $30

We've made it through the holidays and are a few weeks into the new year, which means now's an optimal time to update and reorganize your home. Thankfully, Wayfair is having a Fresh-Start Sale to get you started that's packed with more than 6,000 deals in practically every category — and discounts are up to 70 percent off.

We know how overwhelming big, timely sales can be, so to help save you time, we curated categorized lists that showcase the best deals. Furniture, small kitchen appliances, decor, and organizers are all included in our lists, and there's even an entire section dedicated to vacuums to help you stay on top of cleaning throughout the year. You'll also find popular picks like a cloud couch dupe, KitchenAid Stand Mixer, and Dyson Vacuum, but hurry, you only have until January 17 to take advantage.

Keep reading to see the best 36 deals to shop for as little as $30.

Wayfair

Best Wayfair Deals Overall

One of the most notable deals out of the entire sale is on an Everly Quinn Upholstered Sectional that's 66 percent off and looks just like the viral cloud couch, a hashtag that has more than 7 million views on TikTok. It feels just as comfy as it looks, which is more than can be said for a lot of sofas on the market these days. The removable cushions provide a medium firmness that's pillow-like, but still has enough support so you don't feel like you're sinking. Plus, it's modular, meaning you can arrange it in a variety of different ways to fit your space.

Below are five popular items that have some of the highest discounts, so consider adding them to your cart before they sell out.

Wayfair

Best Vacuum Deals

Why pay full price for a vacuum when there are a variety of styles on sale? There's a model for practically every budget and you can choose from trusted name brands like Dyson, Bissell, and Hoover. The Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Upright Vacuum Cleaner is great for deep cleaning carpets, especially if you have pets, since it has a pile height adjuster and an advanced filtration system. The only downside is it's corded, but if you prefer the convenience of a cordless device, consider the Dyson V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum that's also discounted right now.

You can't go wrong with either option since they both work wonders on multiple floor types and can easily go from hard floors to shaggy carpets. Not to mention they have a slew of rave reviews to back them up. One shopper referred to the Dyson Ball as the "best vacuum" they've ever had and another person claimed the Dyson V10 "meets all expectations."

Wayfair

Best Furniture Deals

No matter what room you're looking to upgrade, Wayfair's sale has you covered with recliners, sofas, platform beds, and dining tables for as little as $64. The Mistana Dingler Sleeper Sofa caught our eyes right away since it's 54 percent off, multi-functional, and doesn't look like it belongs in a college dorm room. It seats up to two people and folds into a twin-size mattress, making it great for guests. The compact design is perfect for apartments or anyone with a small living space.

Another bargain to take advantage of is the Sand & Stable Chaise Lounge, which has the same cozy appearance as the cloud couch lookalike we mentioned earlier. Plus, it's nearly half off and backed by hundreds of perfect reviews. One person claimed it's so big and comfortable that it could be used as a small bed.

Wayfair

Best Kitchen Deals

Now's your chance to score small kitchen appliances and cookware sets while they're significantly marked down. One thing to have on your radar is this KitchenAid Stand Mixer that's bound to be one of the more sought-after items. The 10-speed mixer is $50 off and it's great for baking as well as meal prep when you add compatible attachments (sold separately) to your cart, too. It already comes with a stainless steel mixing bowl, dough hook, flat beater, whisk, pouring shield, and bowl cover to get you started.

We weren't kidding when we said it's super popular: It has more than 90,000 five-star reviews and several shoppers say they've had theirs for years. One reviewer said it's "smooth, stable, [and] quiet, and everything mixed in no time."

Wayfair

More Limited-Time Deals

Giving your space a fresh look doesn't have to include buying new furniture or appliances. If you're on a budget, all you need are a few decorations to spice up a room and Wayfair has an abundance of choices that cost less than $100. The Mistana Wall Hanging is an easy place to start and could even be the centerpiece for a gallery wall. It's a whopping 60 percent off and is available in three neutral shades that'll match pretty much any aesthetic.

There are also a few decor pieces that'll help elevate your home by staying organized. The Rebrilliant Shoe Rack is durable enough to hold up to 50 pairs of shoes making it ideal for families or anyone with a large shoe collection. Plus, it's backed by more than 2,000 five-star reviews with one customer claiming it "takes up hardly any space." Another person said it's not only "amazing for shoes," but it also works as a sweater rack to organize bulky winter items.

Don't sleep on Wayfair's Fresh-Start Sale and grab all of your home and kitchen necessities while they're up to 70 percent off for a few more days.

