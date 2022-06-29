Wayfair's Early Fourth of July Sale Is Overflowing with Patio Furniture Deals — Up to 72% Off
If you plan on shopping for your home this holiday weekend, you don't have to wait until Monday to score savings on backyard upgrades.
Wayfair just kicked off its massive Fourth of July sale early. And right now, shoppers can score up to 72 percent off home items across virtually every category, including mattresses, area rugs, living room seating, and more. Some of the most impressive discounts are on patio furniture, so you can make the most of your outdoor space this summer.
From outdoor furniture sets to lighted patio umbrellas, we went ahead and pulled together standout Fourth of July outdoor furniture deals happening at Wayfair.
14 Patio Furniture Deals at Wayfair
- Zipcode Design Wicker Adal Sectional Set, $369.99 (orig. $738)
- Hashtag Home Upside Round Long Bistro 3-Piece Set, $118.99–$121.99 (orig. $154.99)
- Zipcode Design Jericho Lighted Market Umbrella, $111.49–$139 (orig.$173.92–$250.20)
- Endless Summer Outdoor Fire Pit, $208.30 (orig. $249.99)
- Wade Logan Swingle Wicker Rattan 3-Person Seating with Cushions, $299.99 (orig. $369.99)
- Tk Classics Outdoor Cushion Cover, $47.99–$55.99 (orig. $171.60)
- Breakwater Bay Kirstine Solid Wood 4-Piece Set with Cushions in Beige, $499.99 (orig. $763.22)
- Sand & Stable Launceton Metal Coffee Table, $174.99 (orig. $239.99)
- Lark Manor Mcgahan Patio Dining Armchair, Set of 2, $199.99 (orig. $289.99)
- Beachcrest Home Hernandez Floral 5' by 7' Indoor-Outdoor Rug, $82.99 (orig. $249.99)
- Three Posts Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair in Black, $172.99 (orig. $249.99)
- Andover Mills Outdoor Veronica Rocking Metal Bench, $129.99 (orig. $159.99)
- Sol 72 Outdoor Falmouth Wicker Rattan Side Table, $195.99 (orig. $295.30)
- Williston Forge Anjae Round Long Dining Set with Umbrella, $206.99–$255.99 (orig. $499.99)
If you plan on spending long periods of time soaking up the sun in your yard, now's a great time to invest in a patio set that has everything you need to lounge outside. Start with the Zipcode Design Wicker Adal Sectional Set while it's 50 percent off. The rattan set comes with a couch and ottoman that are topped with comfortable (and washable) foam cushions. It also includes a table with transparent glass, so you can keep food and drinks close by.
Buy It! Zipcode Design Wicker Adal Sectional Set, $369.99 (orig. $738); wayfair.com
For smaller outdoor spaces, opt for the Hashtag Home Upside Round Long Bistro Set that's on sale for as little as $119. The compact set, which is available in four colors, comes with a folding table and two folding chairs that you can easily move around your patio, deck, or porch. And since they're foldable, they also won't take up much room when you need to stow them away on rainy days or when summer ends. The highly-rated "sleek and simple" set is "sturdy" and "comfortable," according to Wayfair shoppers who've given it a five-star rating.
Buy It! Hashtag Home Upside Round Long Bistro 3-Piece Set, $118.99–$121.99 (orig. $154.99); wayfair.com
On hot days when the sun is beating down, a patio umbrella comes in handy. Thousands of shoppers swear by the Zipcode Design Jericho Lighted Market Umbrella to provide cool shade. The 108-inch umbrella has a water-resistant canopy made of durable material, and even better, the pole is tiltable. So you can simply position the umbrella to shield you from the sun, instead of changing seats throughout the day. After the sun sets, the umbrella can provide lighting, as each steel rib has 24 LED bulbs that are solar-powered.
Buy It! Zipcode Design Jericho Lighted Market Umbrella, $111.49–$139 (orig.$173.92–$250.20); wayfair.com
Another customer-favorite essential for summer nights? The Endless Summer Outdoor Fire Pit, which has more than 4,000 five-star ratings. Whether you want to make s'mores, warm up on a cool evening, or create a cozy ambiance, add this pit to your outdoor space. It comes with lava rocks and has a control panel that's hidden with a decorative wicker base.
Keep scrolling for more of our favorite outdoor essential deals before checking out Wayfair's huge Fourth of July sale.
Buy It! Endless Summer Outdoor Fire Pit, $208.30 (orig. $249.99); wayfair.com
