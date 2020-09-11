8 Fun, Fall-Ready Home Decorations to Score on Major Sale at Wayfair
The retailer’s epic Fall Sale is here
If you’ve already marked your calendar with the premiere of the newest Halloween movies on Netflix, snagged your favorite NFL team-themed face mask, and swapped your swimsuits for cozy sweaters, then we have a feeling you’ll also want to block off some time to shop the incredible Fall Sale happening at Wayfair.
Right now, Wayfair is slashing prices on over 1,500 fall-ready home decor items, including seasonal wreaths and garlands, decorative pumpkins, doormats, cookware, throw pillows, and so much more. With free shipping and savings of at least 70 percent, sprucing up your space for the season ahead is not only fun and easy, it’s also budget-friendly — and who doesn’t love that?
With so many amazing deals to choose from, finding something you love is simple. But just in case you’re not sure where to start (we get it, there are that many incredible options), we picked out eight of our favorite fall home decor items on major markdown to help you jump start your shopping cart. From this pumpkin-shaped Dutch oven from Staub on sale for a whopping $234 off its original price to this cute leaf-and-acorn printed doormat that’s just $40, these seasonal decorations are sure to add a warm and cozy touch of autumn to your space.
Scroll down to check out eight of our top decor picks from Wayfair’s Fall Sale now.
Buy It! Autumn Harvest 24" Plastic Wreath, $49.99 (orig. $60.99); wayfair.com
Buy It! Staub Cast Iron 3.5 Qt. Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven, $179.95 (orig. $414); wayfair.com
Buy It! Harpeth It's Fall Y'all Non-Slip Indoor Door Mat, $39.99; wayfair.com
Buy It! Valor Pumpkins 3 Piece Metal Decorative Plate Set, $49.99 (orig. $67); wayfair.com
Buy It! 2 Piece Resin Harvest Turkey Figurine Set, $25.99 (orig. $43.99); wayfair.com
Buy It! 'Witch' Graphic Art Print on Canvas, $45.99 (orig. $159.99); wayfair.com
Buy It! Long Stem Pumpkin Figurine, $39.99; wayfair.com
Buy It! Preserved Autumn Elegance Salal Greenery Wreath, $77.99 (orig. $82.99); wayfair.com
