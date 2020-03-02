Wayfair Just Launched a New Collection to Help You Get Organized — Here’s What to Buy

Image zoom

Spring — and the urge to get organized — is right around the corner. Once you’ve decided which items to toss, donate, and ditch à la Marie Kondo, you’ll need storage bins, baskets, and organizers to keep your space tidy. And Wayfair has you covered thanks to its brand new Dotted Line collection. The just-launched storage and organization line is a one-stop shop for all your spring cleaning needs.

The collection includes over 800 items designed to get your kitchen cabinets, bathroom counters, and closets in order — and everything’s super affordable. For instance, this hanging shoe organizer fit to store 30 pairs of shoes is currently on sale for $28, and this sleek garment rack costs just $52. You can also shop this genius magnetic kitchen organization rack for $50 while it’s marked down.

From large closet systems to smaller drawer and desk organizers, the new Wayfair line has it all. But if you don’t have time to scroll through 800 items to find what you need, fret not. Ahead, we rounded up a few of our favorite products from Dotted Line so you can easily make your selections and get straight to organizing.

Amy Shelving Unit

Image zoom Wayfair

There are so many different ways to utilize this wooden bamboo shelving unit that’ll match any room in your home. You could style it in a living room with plants, books, and framed photos, or use it for storage in a laundry room or large walk-in closet.

Buy It! $128; wayfair.com

Farley Drawer Organizer Set of 2

Image zoom Wayfair

These organizers each come with three compartments to help you easily find everything in your drawers. They’re great for keeping smaller items, like socks and bras, but they’ll also fit larger things like shirts and scarves.

Buy It! $25 (was $44); wayfair.com

Cole 4-Piece Bathroom Accessory Set

Image zoom

If mismatched plastic soap dispensers and toothbrush holders clash with your design aesthetic, this bathroom accessory set is just the thing to create a more cohesive style. It comes with mildew-resistant plastic canisters and a matching tray for a simple look that will also keep your essentials clean and organized.

Buy It! $19; wayfair.com

Diggs Garment Rack

Image zoom Wayfair

Whether you position this garment rack in the front entryway for coats or use it for overflow closet storage in the bedroom, it not only serves a purpose, but it looks stylish to boot. It’s sleek, minimalist, and offers plenty of hanging storage space as well as a shelf for shoes or bags.

Buy It! $52; wayfair.com

Clare 5-Piece Drawer Organize Set

Image zoom Wayfair

For the kitchen, bathroom, or home office, this organization set will help turn any cluttered drawer into a tidy space. The five-piece clear plastic set can hold everything from utensils to makeup products, and the pieces are slim enough to fit in most standard drawers.

Buy It! $47 (was $49); wayfair.com

Alvin Magnetic Kitchen Organization Rack

Image zoom Wayfair

If your kitchen lacks countertop space, this magnetic organization rack is a game-changer. It can stick right onto the magnetic side of your refrigerator, and if that’s not an option, it also comes with screws so you can mount it on a wall. The rack has a shelf, a paper towel holder, and hooks for measuring cups or other small kitchen tools to save you tons of countertop and drawer space.

Buy It! $40 (was $48); wayfair.com

Hanging Shoe Organizer

Image zoom Wayfair

This hanging closet organizer has the capacity to hold 30 pairs of shoes while taking up far less space than a typical shoe rack. Simply use the three steel hooks to hang the canvas organizer on any closet rod.

Buy It! $28 (was $49); wayfair.com

3-Piece Kitchen Canister Set

Image zoom Wayfair

These faux marble canisters offer a stylish way to store dry goods, like pasta and flour, in your pantry. The set includes three sizes to accommodate different types of food, and each jar is made of BPA-free ceramic material and comes with a wooden lid that creates an airtight seal to keep food fresh. The best part? They’re dishwasher-safe.

Buy It! $36 (was $49); wayfair.com

Carmen Rotating Storage Cosmetic Organizer

Image zoom Wayfair

This rotating cosmetic organizer provides a smart, sleek way to store makeup and skincare products, eliminating cluttered countertops and overflowing makeup bags. It has eight adjustable shelves so you can create a custom fit for all of your favorite products, and it smoothly swivels 360 degrees to keep everything easily accessible.

Buy It! $41; wayfair.com

Alvin Metal and Wire Basket

Image zoom Wayfair

You can use these multi-purpose storage bins in just about every room in your home. They’re great for organizing pantry items or fresh fruit in the kitchen, accessories in a closet, or toys in a playroom. Plus, their white metal material and wooden handles have a clean modern look.

Buy It! $37; wayfair.com

This article originally appeared on Real Simple.