One Wayfair shopper got quite the Halloween scare when she fielded a call from the company while she was currently browsing its website.

Ariel Dumas recounted the strange story about the online furniture retailer in a Twitter thread, that has since gone viral.

“I’m looking at Wayfair and my phone just rang – an unknown number. Picked it up, and it was a Wayfair employee saying they noticed I was browsing their website so happy creepy Halloween I guess,” Dumas tweeted on Thursday.

Dumas said when she answered the call from an unknown Massachusetts number, a customer service representative was on the other end — alarming Dumas to what she perceived as spying on her online activity.

“It was a young man who was clearly like doing this as part of his job and I explained to him how uncomfortable it made me feel and he apologized several times and sounded honestly very sorry!” Dumas wrote.

In a final, Dumas wrote: “I told him I appreciated his passion for customer service but could he please send the message up the chain that this was nothing less than horrifying and he readily agreed to do so.”

In a statement to PEOPLE, a spokesperson for Wayfair said the company has followed up with Dumas, and that while Wayfair does call its customers from time to time, this instance of concurrent browsing and calling was likely a coincidence.

“I think it’s important to clarify that we do not make outbound phone calls based on real-time site activity,” the representative added. “To best serve our customers and help them find what they are looking for, Wayfair has a team of specialists that follows up by phone with customers who have already made a purchase.”

The rep continued, “When Wayfair notices previous orders and site activity show buying interest in a specific category of its catalog, team members may reach out to customers to offer help in finding the right item — but the call should always be preceded by an email explanation.”

“Customers receive an introductory email from the team prior to any phone outreach to offer assistance in the shopping process,” the spokesperson said. “Many customers find this helpful especially when shopping categories that include flooring, vanities, upholstery and other high-consideration products where specialized expertise is particularly helpful.”

If anything, the instance of business-to-consumer interaction gave Dumas a fright fitting of the day. When one of her followers expressed shock at the story on Twitter, Dumas responded by writing, “It was BAD.”