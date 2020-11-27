Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Wayfair’s Black Friday Sale Has Thousands of Items Up to 80% Off — Here’s What to Shop

Black Friday is finally here, and Wayfair is celebrating the unofficial kickoff to the holiday shopping season with some killer deals. The site just launched its epic Black Friday sale, and you can save up to 80 percent on furniture, mattresses, appliances, and more.

Thousands of products have been marked down, so you can easily find heavy discounts for practically every room in your house. Right now, you can score this Dash Air Fryer for just $50, this stylish couch at a 76 percent discount, and this Roomba robot vacuum for $130 off.

And if you’re looking to spend more time outside in the upcoming months, so much is on sale that will help you upgrade your outdoor space, like this fire pit, this outdoor seating set, and this hammock. Top-rated appliances are marked down too, including options from popular brands such as Kitchenaid, Bissell, and Cuisinart.

Instead of having you sort through the massive sale yourself, we’ve rounded up the 50 best deals worth shopping from Wayfair’s Black Friday sale. While these discounts should last until December 4th, some popular items are already starting to sell out — so you’ll have to move quickly if you want to take advantage of these amazing markdowns.

Best Appliance Deals

Image zoom Credit: Wayfair

Best Kitchen Deals

Image zoom Credit: Wayfair

Best Furniture Deals

Image zoom Credit: Wayfair

Best Outdoor Furniture Deals

Image zoom Credit: Wayfair

Best Mattress and Bedding Deals

Image zoom Credit: Wayfair