Wayfair’s Black Friday Sale Has Thousands of Items Up to 80% Off — Here’s What to Shop
You can score Kitchenaid stand mixers, Roomba robot vacuums, and Serta mattresses for a fraction of their original prices
Black Friday is finally here, and Wayfair is celebrating the unofficial kickoff to the holiday shopping season with some killer deals. The site just launched its epic Black Friday sale, and you can save up to 80 percent on furniture, mattresses, appliances, and more.
Thousands of products have been marked down, so you can easily find heavy discounts for practically every room in your house. Right now, you can score this Dash Air Fryer for just $50, this stylish couch at a 76 percent discount, and this Roomba robot vacuum for $130 off.
And if you’re looking to spend more time outside in the upcoming months, so much is on sale that will help you upgrade your outdoor space, like this fire pit, this outdoor seating set, and this hammock. Top-rated appliances are marked down too, including options from popular brands such as Kitchenaid, Bissell, and Cuisinart.
Instead of having you sort through the massive sale yourself, we’ve rounded up the 50 best deals worth shopping from Wayfair’s Black Friday sale. While these discounts should last until December 4th, some popular items are already starting to sell out — so you’ll have to move quickly if you want to take advantage of these amazing markdowns.
Best Appliance Deals
- iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum, $319.99 (orig. $449.99)
- Kenmore Canister Vacuum, $199.99 (orig. $279.99)
- Winix Plasma Wave Air Purifier, $159.99 (orig. $249.99)
- Black & Decker Portable Air Conditioner, $355.99 (orig. $399.99)
- Koolatron Wine Fridge, $147.99 (orig. $199.45)
- Bissell Turboclean Powerbrush Pet Carpet Cleaner, $100.19 (orig. $129)
- Bissell Proheat Upright Carpet Cleaner, $159.99 (orig. $179.99)
- Bobsweep Pet Hair Robot Vacuum, $263.99 (orig. $669)
- Rowenta 1700 Iron, $73.97 (orig. $115)
- Michley Mini Sewing Machine, $34.99 (orig. $39.99)
Best Kitchen Deals
- Kitchenaid Stand Mixer, $279.99 (orig. $379.99)
- Kalorik 26-Quart Air Fryer, $159 (orig. $279.99)
- Classic Cuisine Multicooker, $73.99 (orig. $249.99)
- Emeril Lagasse Power Air Fryer, $149.99 (orig. $199.99)
- Breville The Barista Express, $699.95 (orig. $999.95)
- Dash 2-Quart Air Fryer, $49.99 (orig. $69.99)
- Kitchenaid Hand Mixer, $69.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Cuisinart Smartpower Blender, $77.99 (orig. $165)
- Keurig Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker, $135.99 (orig. $169.99)
- Cuisinart 8-Cup Food Processor, $79.96 (orig. $185)
Best Furniture Deals
- Andover Mills Tufted Standard Bed, $214.02 (orig. $449.99)
- Andover Mills Wide Rolled Arm Settee, $309.99 (orig. $1,299.99)
- Rebrilliant Long Ashton Dresser, $74.99 (orig. $120.99)
- Novogratz Bushwick Platform Bed, $164.52 (orig. $287.67)
- Mercury Row Garren Club Chair, $199.99 (orig. $249.99)
- Ebern Designs Reversible Sleeper Sectional, $619.99 (orig. $819.99)
- Andover Mills Kuhnhenn Kitchen Cart, $304.99 (orig. $439.99)
- Corrigan Studio Blomquist Side Chair, $111.99 (orig. $137.99)
- Lorraine TV Stand with Electric Fireplace, $245.99 (orig. $359.99)
- Foundstone Mila Task Chair in Blush, $102.99 (orig. $123.99)
Best Outdoor Furniture Deals
- Three Posts Burruss Patio Sectional, $379.99 (orig. $970)
- Dovecove Plastic Adirondack Chair, $237.99 (orig. $269.99)
- Derbyshire Burning Fire Pit, $169.99 (orig. $209.49)
- Lark Manor Joliet 4-Piece Sofa Seating Group, $349.99 (orig. $1,176)
- Freeport Park Fazeley Umbrella, $262.99 (orig. $339.99)
- Union Rustic Ellanti Patio Daybed, $359.99 (orig. $409.99)
- Orren Ellis Furkan Swing Chair, $399 (orig. $499.99)
- Wade Logan Crispin Sun Lounger, $399.99 (orig. $2,063.10)
- Latitude Run Adelfo Portable Hammock, $69.99 (orig. $83.99)
- Winston Porter Benjy Fire Pit, $99.99 (orig. $124.99)
Best Mattress and Bedding Deals
- Serta Sleeptrue Plush Pillowtop Hybrid Mattress, $399.99 (orig. $849.99)
- Trent Austin Design Alarica Quilt Set, $41.99 (orig. $200.04)
- Beautyrest Silver Extra Firm Hybrid Mattress, $359.99 (orig. $949)
- Wayfair Basics 6-Piece Sheet Set, $20.18 (orig. $50.04)
- Beautyrest Medium Pillowtop Hybrid Mattress, $303.99 (orig. $819)
- The Twillery Co All Season Down Alternative Comforter, $29.99 (orig. $52)
- Rosdorf Park Tierra Floral Pintuck Comforter Set, $42.99 (orig. $69.32)
- Beautyrest Pillowtop Hybrid Mattress, $529.99 (orig. $1,249)
- Simmons Medium Hybrid Mattress, $249.99 (orig. $469)
- Beautyrest Cooling Sheet Set, $42.99 (orig. $49.99)
