Wayfair, AllModern, and Birch Lane Are All Having Huge Sales Right Now — Up to 70% Off
Out of thousands of deals, here are the 32 things worth buying
Summer might be wrapping up, but your time at home likely isn’t. You don’t have to feel suffocated staying in the same space, though. Simple additions and improvements can make your living room or patio area feel brand new. And when you’re working, playing, and relaxing exclusively in these spots, the change can be more than necessary.
Luckily, there are a whole host of incredible home sales happening right now. Wayfair, AllModern, and Birch Lane are all offering huge savings that amount to up to 70 percent off on must-have items like desks and lounge chairs. The deals come at the best time, with school right around the corner and the weather cooling down just enough to spend every waking moment in the backyard.
Among the thousands of items on sale, some of the best include a six-piece patio set that’s marked down by a whopping $839, an attractive runner now going for $40 (originally $219), and an L-shaped desk that can fit perfectly in whatever corner space your home might have left to spare.
There are so many sale items that it’s hard to figure out where to begin shopping — or at least it would be. Below, check out the 32 best deals to shop now.
The Best Outdoor Deals
- Witherell 6 Piece Rattan Sofa, $759.99 (orig. $1,599); wayfair.com
- Pyramid Flame Patio Heater, $239.99 (orig. $329.99); wayfair.com
- Steel Propane Fire Pit Table, $216.99 (orig. $269.95); wayfair.com
- Celestia 4 Piece Sofa, $547 (orig. $1,057.06); allmodern.com
- Burruss Patio Sectional, $369.99 (orig. $970); wayfair.com
- Alcazar 4 Piece Sofa, $369.99 (orig. $991.20); wayfair.com
- Caitlynn Reclining Chaise, $95.99 (orig. $129.99); wayfair.com
- Kelton 10' Market Umbrella, $69 (orig. $179.99); birchlane.com
The Best Home Deals
- Lorelei 300 Thread Count Floral 100% Cotton Sheet Set, $60 (orig. $76.99); birchlane.com
- 5-Ft Blanket Ladder, $60 (orig. $99); birchlane.com
- Method Standard Bookcase, $243 (orig. $1,519.99); allmodern.com
- Fairhaven Loveseat, $421 (orig. $1,032.05); birchlane.com
- Noelle TV Stand, $178 (orig. $249); birchlane.com
- Isabel 65" Floor Lamp, $117 (orig. $202); allmodern.com
- Isabelle 2 Drawer Nightstand, $106 (orig. $169); allmodern.com
- Calina Full Length Mirror, $330 (orig. $950); allmodern.com
The Best Office Deals
- Inessa Task Chair, $103 (orig. $169.99); allmodern.com
- Cicely L-Shape Executive Desk, $159.99 (orig. $181.99); wayfair.com
- Arsenault Farmhouse Desk, $206.99 (orig. $399); wayfair.com
- Silvis Desk, $88 (orig. $145.99); wayfair.com
- Wayfair Basics Task Chair, $67.99 (orig. $124.72); wayfair.com
- Hervey 46" Console Table, $174 (orig. $209); allmodern.com
- Manson Task Chair, $200 (orig. $899); birchlane.com
- 12-Slot Organizer, $68 (orig. $110.06); birchlane.com
The Best Rug Deals
- Ashanti Geometric Ivory Area Rug, $34.99 (orig. $200); wayfair.com
- Tulsa Lea Southwestern Geometric Crimson Area Rug, $39.99 (orig. $219); wayfair.com
- Lahaina Power Loom Outdoor Rug, $49.99 (orig. $119); wayfair.com
- Handmade Flatweave Jute/Sisal Tan Area Rug, $46 (orig. $69); allmodern.com
- Artemas Oriental Area Rug, $46 (orig. $236); birchlane.com
- Cedric Oriental Multicolor Area Rug, $34 (orig. $118); birchlane.com
- Randy Sage/Beige Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug, $168 (orig. $499); allmodern.com
- Ovid Oriental Tangerine Rust Area Rug, $75 (orig. $348.75); allmodern.com
