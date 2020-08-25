Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Wayfair, AllModern, and Birch Lane Are All Having Huge Sales Right Now — Up to 70% Off

Summer might be wrapping up, but your time at home likely isn’t. You don’t have to feel suffocated staying in the same space, though. Simple additions and improvements can make your living room or patio area feel brand new. And when you’re working, playing, and relaxing exclusively in these spots, the change can be more than necessary.

Luckily, there are a whole host of incredible home sales happening right now. Wayfair, AllModern, and Birch Lane are all offering huge savings that amount to up to 70 percent off on must-have items like desks and lounge chairs. The deals come at the best time, with school right around the corner and the weather cooling down just enough to spend every waking moment in the backyard.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

There are so many sale items that it’s hard to figure out where to begin shopping — or at least it would be. Below, check out the 32 best deals to shop now.

The Best Outdoor Deals

Image zoom Wayfair

Witherell 6 Piece Rattan Sofa, $759.99 (orig. $1,599); wayfair.com

Pyramid Flame Patio Heater, $239.99 (orig. $329.99); wayfair.com

Steel Propane Fire Pit Table, $216.99 (orig. $269.95); wayfair.com

Celestia 4 Piece Sofa, $547 (orig. $1,057.06); allmodern.com

Burruss Patio Sectional, $369.99 (orig. $970); wayfair.com

Alcazar 4 Piece Sofa, $369.99 (orig. $991.20); wayfair.com

Caitlynn Reclining Chaise, $95.99 (orig. $129.99); wayfair.com

Kelton 10' Market Umbrella, $69 (orig. $179.99); birchlane.com

The Best Home Deals

Image zoom Birchlane

Lorelei 300 Thread Count Floral 100% Cotton Sheet Set, $60 (orig. $76.99); birchlane.com

5-Ft Blanket Ladder, $60 (orig. $99); birchlane.com

Method Standard Bookcase, $243 (orig. $1,519.99); allmodern.com

Fairhaven Loveseat, $421 (orig. $1,032.05); birchlane.com

Noelle TV Stand, $178 (orig. $249); birchlane.com

Isabel 65" Floor Lamp, $117 (orig. $202); allmodern.com

Isabelle 2 Drawer Nightstand, $106 (orig. $169); allmodern.com

Calina Full Length Mirror, $330 (orig. $950); allmodern.com

The Best Office Deals

Image zoom Wayfair

Inessa Task Chair, $103 (orig. $169.99); allmodern.com

Cicely L-Shape Executive Desk, $159.99 (orig. $181.99); wayfair.com

Arsenault Farmhouse Desk, $206.99 (orig. $399); wayfair.com

Silvis Desk, $88 (orig. $145.99); wayfair.com

Wayfair Basics Task Chair, $67.99 (orig. $124.72); wayfair.com

Hervey 46" Console Table, $174 (orig. $209); allmodern.com

Manson Task Chair, $200 (orig. $899); birchlane.com

12-Slot Organizer, $68 (orig. $110.06); birchlane.com

The Best Rug Deals

Image zoom Wayfair

Ashanti Geometric Ivory Area Rug, $34.99 (orig. $200); wayfair.com

Tulsa Lea Southwestern Geometric Crimson Area Rug, $39.99 (orig. $219); wayfair.com

Lahaina Power Loom Outdoor Rug, $49.99 (orig. $119); wayfair.com

Handmade Flatweave Jute/Sisal Tan Area Rug, $46 (orig. $69); allmodern.com

Artemas Oriental Area Rug, $46 (orig. $236); birchlane.com

Cedric Oriental Multicolor Area Rug, $34 (orig. $118); birchlane.com

Randy Sage/Beige Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug, $168 (orig. $499); allmodern.com

Ovid Oriental Tangerine Rust Area Rug, $75 (orig. $348.75); allmodern.com