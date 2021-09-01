Wayfair, AllModern, Joss & Main, and Birch Lane Are All Having Massive Labor Day Sales — Up to 70% Off
Whether you're looking for a few decor upgrades or a whole home refresh, you don't have to wait until Labor Day to shop incredible deals. Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, and Birch Lane kicked off their Labor Day sales early — and you can save up to 70 percent.
The home retailers' sales are packed with thousands of deals on everything from sofas and dressers to mirror and duvet sets. And you can score an extra 20 percent off Labor Day sale items with code TAKE20 at Joss & Main, code SAVE20 at Birch Lane, and code GET20 at AllModern.
In the market for new furniture? There are a whole host of furnishing finds for every room. Standout deals for living room upgrades include the Mackay Sofa that's marked down to $890 and the Bainbridge Console Table that's on sale for $180.80.
To add a mid-century modern look to your bedroom, check out the Parocela Nightstand and the Tobias 6-Drawer Chest. And if you want minimalist accent pieces (and extra storage space) for your entryway, the Faucett Solid Wood Bench is on major markdown.
For smaller interior refreshes, the home retailers marked down a bunch of decor pieces. To anchor your living room, bedroom, or home office, you can snag the Skye Terracotta Area Rug for less than $70. There are also can't-miss deals on mirrors, like the Kade Round Metal Mirror and the Foxborough Oval Metal Full-Length Mirror.
The sales also have a ton of bedding deals, including cozy covers you'll want to wrap up in this fall. One of the best deals is this popular duvet cover set at Wayfair that's on sale for just $27.
To help you get started on your early Labor Day sale shopping, we combed through the sales and broke down the most standout home deals ahead. But don't hesitate to grab your favorites — popular items are already selling out.
Shop the Best Furniture Deals
- Mackay Sofa, $890 (orig. $1,660); wayfair.com
- Parocela 2-Drawer Nightstand, $197.60 (orig. $399.05); allmodern.com
- Bainbridge Console Table; $180.80 (orig. $258.49); jossandmain.com
- Tobias 6-Drawer Chest $672 (orig. $840); allmodern.com
- Faucett Solid Wood Bench with Shelves; $245.80 ($362.99); birchlane.com
- Brie Armchair, $376 (orig. $530.99); allmodern.com
- Abdiel Tufted Upholstered Bed, $151.87 (orig. $176.74); wayfair.com
- Gruenwald Standard Bookcase, $646.40 (orig. $808); birchlane.com
- Elliana Task Chair, $89.99 ($159.99); wayfair.com
- Gagliardi Ottoman, $187.99 (orig. $225.99); wayfair.com
- Clemence Solid Wood Side Chair, Set of 2, $528 (orig. $960); jossandmain.com
Shop the Best Decor Deals
- Skye Terracotta Area Rug, $60, (orig. $169); jossandmain.com
- Metz Clay Planter Pot, $52, (orig. $70.99); allmodern.com
- Kade Round Metal Mirror, $80, (orig. $149); birchlane.com
- Cassandrea Cotton Throw Pillow Cover and Insert, $27.20 (orig. $38.50); jossandmain.com
- Riveria Arched Floor Lamp $256 (orig. $320); jossandmain.com
- Cedarville Rattan Tray, $89.99 (orig. $132); wayfair.com
- Foxborough Oval Metal Full-Length Mirror $203.20 (orig. $254); allmodern.com
- Montserrat Pine Solid Wood Floating Shelf $88.99 (orig. 98.99); wayfair.com
- Ceramic Table Vase $49.60 (orig. $65); jossandmain.com
Shop the Best Bedding Deals
- Leighton Duvet Cover Set, $76 (orig. $99.99); allmodern.com
- Lola Bedding Cotton 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set, $121.60 (orig. $196.62); birchlane.com
- Edmonia Microfiber Duvet Cover Set, $26.96 (orig. $49.99); wayfair.com
- Clay Kappa Cotton Duvet Cover, $148.80 (orig. $285); allmodern.com
- Braylene Single Reversible Quilt, $116.80 (orig. $169.05); jossandmain.com
- Clairborn Reversible Duvet Cover Set, $90.40 (orig. $150); jossandmain.com
