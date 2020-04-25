Air Purifiers Are in High Demand Right Now — Shop 8 Discounted Options at Wayfair

Image zoom Wayfair

It seems like everyone is in the market for an air purifier right now. It’s a great home appliance to have whether you’re affected by seasonal allergies or just want to make sure your air is as clean as possible. If you haven’t invested in one yet, Wayfair just marked down a ton of air purifiers during its Save Big, Give Back sale. The retailer will donate 10 percent of profits from the event to Feeding America’s coronavirus response fund.

Here are eight air purifiers from Wayfair you can grab at a discount right now:

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Many options are discounted, from tabletop air purifiers that are great for desks and small rooms to germ-eliminating options that have a UV light. A majority of them have a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter, which can reduce up to 99.97 percent of allergens like dust, mold, pollen, pet dander, and more from your air.

Wayfair shoppers are especially drawn to the Envion Therapure Air Purifier thanks to its UV light inclusion, which can help kill airborne germs and bacteria. The air purifier has an overall 4.7 rating from 388 shoppers who left it a positive review.

Image zoom Wayfair

Buy It! Envion Therapure Air Purifier with HEPA Filter and UV Light, $113.99 (orig. $144.99); wayfair.com

If you’re looking for space-saving and budget-friendly options, Black + Decker and Febreze offer small air purifiers for under $90 that will fit perfectly on your nightstand or kitchen and bathroom counters.

Image zoom Wayfair

Buy It! Black + Decker Tabletop Air Purifier with HEPA Filter, $85.99 (orig. $101.99); wayfair.com; Febreze HEPA Mini Air Purifier, $86.99 (orig. $91.99); wayfair.com

You can even grab a discounted Dyson air purifier that doubles as a fan from the brand’s popular Pure Cool collection.

Image zoom Wayfair

Buy It! Dyson Pure Cool Me Air Purifier with HEPA Filter, $411.67 (orig. $446.99); wayfair.com

Whatever air purifier you’re eyeing, add it to your cart before it goes out of stock and prices go back up again.