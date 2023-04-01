12 Spring Finds from Wayfair's Five Days of Deals Sale You Need to Buy Before It's Over

It doesn't take much to transform your home for a new season, and right now, Wayfair is helping you do it for much less.

Wayfair's Five Days of Deals, which kicked off on March 31, is packed with thousands of discounts on everything from outdoor furniture to gardening accessories to bedding. Prices go up to 70 percent off, and shipping is free on just about everything.

There's so much in this sale that can bring a touch of spring to your living room, bedroom, and patio, so we rounded up 12 of the best finds for the season below. But hurry, you only have until Tuesday, April 4 to take advantage.

Wayfair 5 Days of Deals' Best Sales

For smaller outdoor spaces, opt for the Ainsley Round 2-Person Outdoor Dining Set while it's a whopping 69 percent off. The compact set, which is available in six colors, comes with a table and two chairs that you can easily move around your deck, patio, or porch. And since the chairs are foldable, they won't take up too much room when you need to stow them away.

Buy It! Hashtag Home Ainsley Round 2-Person Outdoor Dining Set, $100.88 (orig. $330); wayfair.com

Spring is a good time to add a splash of color to your home. This rectangle rug from Bungalow Rose features blue and pink floral designs, and it has a slightly distressed look that adds a bit of a vintage feel. The low-pile rug is made from soft polypropylene fibers, making it fitting for high-trafficked areas. Plus, the 4 by 6 foot size is almost $40 off.

Buy It! Bungalow Rose Deja Traditional Power Loom Performance Coral/ Navy Rug, $50.99 (orig. $90); wayfair.com

If you get hot flashes or night sweats, or if you just tend to run hot in bed, you'll want to swap out your winter quilt for something lighter. Wayfair Basics Microfiber Reversible Diamond Quilt Set, which comes with two pillow shams, is made from breathable, moisture-resistant microfiber that's designed to keep you cool.

Available in six colors, including white, charcoal, and light gray, the quilt looks stylish during the day and feels comfortable overnight, according to shoppers.

Buy It! Wayfair Basics Microfiber Reversible Diamond Quilt Set in Light Blue, $27.99 (orig. $51.80); wayfair.com

A great outdoor buy for spring is a fire pit that doubles as a table. With more than 4,000 five-star ratings, it's perfect for creating a cozy atmosphere, making s'mores, or warming up on a cool spring evening. It comes with lava rocks, and the propane tank is hidden with a decorative wicker base. Reviewers verify the pit is "easy to assemble" and "gives off a great amount of heat."

Buy It! Endless Summer Outdoor Propane Fire Pit Table, $169.99 (orig. $249.99); wayfair.com

Keep scrolling to see the rest of our top picks for spring essentials from Wayfair's Five Days of Deals sale.

Buy It! Loon Peak Natural Wood Burroughs Fir Potting Bench, $137.99 (orig. $154.99); wayfair.com

Buy It! Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Fuchsia Hallmark Appliqued Felt Throw Pillow, $18.99 (orig. $27); wayfair.com

Buy It! Etta Avenue Mirabel Long Reclining Single Chaise, Set of 2, $321.99 (orig. $938); wayfair.com

Buy It! Winston Porter Kronos Summer Bouquet Non-Slip Outdoor Door Mat, $23.99 (orig. $28.99); wayfair.com

Buy It! Polywood Long Island Outdoor Side Table, $69 (orig. $95); wayfair.com

Buy It! Rosalind Wheeler Birdbath in Turquoise, $99.99 (orig. $149.99); wayfair.com

Buy It! Letmy Solar Powered Integrated LED Outdoor Lantern, Set of 2, $31.99 (orig. $36.99); wayfair.com

