12 Spring Finds from Wayfair's Five Days of Deals Sale You Need to Buy Before It's Over

Published on April 1, 2023 07:00 AM

It doesn't take much to transform your home for a new season, and right now, Wayfair is helping you do it for much less. Wayfair's Five Days of Deals, which kicked off on March 31, is packed with thousands of discounts on everything from outdoor furniture to gardening accessories to bedding. Prices go up to 70 percent off, and shipping is free on just about everything. There's so much in this sale that can bring a touch of spring to your living room, bedroom, and patio, so we rounded up 12 of the best finds for the season below. But hurry, you only have until Tuesday, April 4 to take advantage. Wayfair 5 Days of Deals' Best Sales Winston Porter Kronos Summer Bouquet Non-Slip Outdoor Door Mat, $23.99 (orig. $28.99) Hashtag Home Ainsley Round 2-Person Outdoor Dining Set, $100.88 (orig. $330) Bungalow Rose Deja Traditional Power Loom Performance Coral/ Navy Rug, $50.99 (orig. $90) Wayfair Basics Microfiber Reversible Diamond Quilt Set in Light Blue, $27.99 (orig. $51.80) Loon Peak Natural Wood Burroughs Fir Potting BenchBurroughs Fir Potting Bench, $137.99 (orig. $154.99) Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Fuchsia Hallmark Appliqued Felt Throw Pillow, $18.99 (orig. $27) Etta Avenue Mirabel Long Reclining Single Chaise, Set of 2, $321.99 (orig. $938) Endless Summer Outdoor Propane Fire Pit Table, $169.99 (orig. $249.99) Polywood Long Island Outdoor Side Table, $69 (orig. $95) Rosalind Wheeler Birdbath in Turquoise, $99.99 (orig. $149.99) Letmy Solar Powered Integrated LED Outdoor Lantern, Set of 2, $31.99 (orig. $36.99) The Best Cotton Sheets of 2023 for a Cozy, Cool Night, Tested and Reviewed For smaller outdoor spaces, opt for the Ainsley Round 2-Person Outdoor Dining Set while it's a whopping 69 percent off. The compact set, which is available in six colors, comes with a table and two chairs that you can easily move around your deck, patio, or porch. And since the chairs are foldable, they won't take up too much room when you need to stow them away. Wayfair Buy It! Hashtag Home Ainsley Round 2-Person Outdoor Dining Set, $100.88 (orig. $330); wayfair.com Spring is a good time to add a splash of color to your home. This rectangle rug from Bungalow Rose features blue and pink floral designs, and it has a slightly distressed look that adds a bit of a vintage feel. The low-pile rug is made from soft polypropylene fibers, making it fitting for high-trafficked areas. Plus, the 4 by 6 foot size is almost $40 off. Wayfair Buy It! Bungalow Rose Deja Traditional Power Loom Performance Coral/ Navy Rug, $50.99 (orig. $90); wayfair.com If you get hot flashes or night sweats, or if you just tend to run hot in bed, you'll want to swap out your winter quilt for something lighter. Wayfair Basics Microfiber Reversible Diamond Quilt Set, which comes with two pillow shams, is made from breathable, moisture-resistant microfiber that's designed to keep you cool. Available in six colors, including white, charcoal, and light gray, the quilt looks stylish during the day and feels comfortable overnight, according to shoppers. Wayfair Buy It! Wayfair Basics Microfiber Reversible Diamond Quilt Set in Light Blue, $27.99 (orig. $51.80); wayfair.com A great outdoor buy for spring is a fire pit that doubles as a table. With more than 4,000 five-star ratings, it's perfect for creating a cozy atmosphere, making s'mores, or warming up on a cool spring evening. It comes with lava rocks, and the propane tank is hidden with a decorative wicker base. Reviewers verify the pit is "easy to assemble" and "gives off a great amount of heat." Wayfair Buy It! Endless Summer Outdoor Propane Fire Pit Table, $169.99 (orig. $249.99); wayfair.com Keep scrolling to see the rest of our top picks for spring essentials from Wayfair's Five Days of Deals sale. Wayfair Buy It! Loon Peak Natural Wood Burroughs Fir Potting Bench, $137.99 (orig. $154.99); wayfair.com Wayfair Buy It! Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Fuchsia Hallmark Appliqued Felt Throw Pillow, $18.99 (orig. $27); wayfair.com Wayfair Buy It! Etta Avenue Mirabel Long Reclining Single Chaise, Set of 2, $321.99 (orig. $938); wayfair.com Wayfair Buy It! Winston Porter Kronos Summer Bouquet Non-Slip Outdoor Door Mat, $23.99 (orig. $28.99); wayfair.com Wayfair Buy It! Polywood Long Island Outdoor Side Table, $69 (orig. $95); wayfair.com Wayfair Buy It! Rosalind Wheeler Birdbath in Turquoise, $99.99 (orig. $149.99); wayfair.com Wayfair Buy It! Letmy Solar Powered Integrated LED Outdoor Lantern, Set of 2, $31.99 (orig. $36.99); wayfair.com Do you love a good deal? 