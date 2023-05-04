This Portable Air Conditioner That Shoppers Call 'Surprisingly Great' Is 38% Off at Amazon

“Let me tell you: It really cooled the room down”

By Amy Schulman
Published on May 4, 2023 08:00 PM

wavego Portable Air Conditioners Fan Tout
Photo: People / Daisy Rodriguez

The weather outside is heating up — which means we're doing everything we can to stay cool inside. While you could certainly flip on the air conditioning or blast a tower fan, you can invest in something that's guaranteed to keep you cool without worrying about your utility bill skyrocketing.

We're talking about the Wavego Portable Air Conditioner, which currently has double discounts at Amazon. The handy device is equipped with a high-performance motor that's powerful enough to lower the temperature to as little as 45 degrees Fahrenheit. Just fill the 1,400-milliliter tank with water and let it get to work for up to 10 hours at a time. Its compact size makes it ideal to place on kitchen counters, bedside tables, and desks; you can even bring it camping to keep you cool.

The device comes with a handy remote control, allowing you to select the cooling mode, speed, and timer from wherever you're seated. It also has a mist sprayer function which spurts cooling mist into the air for five seconds at a time. Plus, the portable air conditioner is plenty quiet, so it won't disturb you when you're trying to sleep.

wavego Portable Air Conditioners Fan
Amazon

Buy It! Wavego Portable Air Conditioner, $49.99 with coupon (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

Tons of Amazon shoppers have given the portable air conditioner a five-star rating, with users calling it "efficient" and "powerful." One shopper said, "Let me tell you: It really cooled the room down," while another added: "The temperature difference between the room this fan is in and the other rooms is staggering."

A third reviewer called the device "surprisingly great," explaining, "I expected this AC to be similar to my portable heater, meaning I would need to be within 2 feet for it to be effective." However, they wrote, "This unit, on the low setting, blows cool air at least 4 feet away. This unit is going to save me a lot of money in the summer."

Head to Amazon to get the Wavego Portable Air Conditioner while it's $30 off.

