Sitting on a private 6.8-acre lot in Long Island's Oyster Bay, the stately home also boasts a private deepwater dock

Late Bee Gees Singer Robin Gibb's Former Estate for Sale for $13 Million— See Inside!

The former home of late Bee Gees singer Robin Gibb, who died in 2012, has hit the market.



The waterfront brick mansion, which sits on a private 6.8-acre lot in Long Island's Oyster Bay, is asking $12.9 million, listed with Bonnie Willamson and Lauryn Koke of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty.

"Robin Gibb was a very private person, and that was the attraction of this property," says Willamson told Forbes. "What's really special about this house is that it's grand, but it's also intimate. The house is big, the rooms are large, but designed to feel comfortable and in scale with the people inhabiting them."

In addition to boasting seven bedrooms, as well as seven full and three half bathrooms, the property also contains an outdoor pool, a fully-renovated one-bedroom cottage and a private deepwater dock.

The spacious single-family home was designed in 1926 by Bertram G. Goodhue — a famed architect whose other works include the Los Angeles Public Library and St. Bartholomew's church in New York City.

Although thoroughly renovated by its current owner, who never moved into the property, the home still retains elements of Goodhue's original design.

Some of its grand features include cathedral ceilings, a sitting room with water views that is lined with French doors, and a spacious kitchen with updated appliances and granite counters.

Gibb died in 2012 at the age of 62 after a long battle with cancer and intestinal issues.