WATCH: Zooey Deschanel Helps Boyfriend Jonathan Scott With Demo in HGTV Debut: 'So Adorable'

Jonathan Scott spent plenty of time third-wheeling with his twin brother Drew and Drew's wife Linda back in the day. So it’s only fair that he gets a little taste of his own medicine when Jonathan's girlfriend Zooey Deschanel makes her HGTV debut.

In the Season 2 premiere of Celebrity IOU, airing December 14, the Property Brothers stars, 42, team up with the actress, 40, to help her surprise her deserving best friend Sarah with a life-changing home renovation — and Deschanel just can’t stay away from the construction site.

In an exclusive clip from the episode, above, fans can watch as the mom of two gets down and dirty in the renovation process, wielding tools alongside her handy man. The couple of just over a year also can’t help but make some good-natured jokes at Drew’s expense along the way.

Always a good sport, Drew — who has been married to wife Linda Phan since May 2018 — looks at the camera and quips back: “These two are so adorable, it makes me sick.”

Discussing the upcoming episode, Drew told PEOPLE with a laugh, “I kind of felt like I was third-wheeling on that entire renovation!” Before adding on a more serious note, "Linda and I, we’re both really happy to see Jonathan happy."

“The renovations [on Celebrity IOU] are so unique because they're so rooted in this deep history that the celebrities have with these different people,” Drew explains. “That’s what’s always exciting to me, to hear these stories and see a different side of these celebrities. But I’ll be honest, it was pretty cool to see another layer of that with Jonathan and Zooey, by having Zooey be one of our celebrities giving back.”

Jonathan agrees, noting that she wanted everything to be perfect for her friend, who is studying to be a therapist, and her family.

“Zooey is obsessed with design. Even when she was not looking to buy a house or renovate a house or anything like that, she was always creating Pinterest boards and sleuthing HGTV shows,” Jonathan says of his girlfriend, who he met in August 2019 while filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke. “So from a design standpoint, she was great to have around.”

And Deschanel was game to be hands-on in every phase of the makeover — almost.

"She doesn’t like dirty work and loud construction noises," Drew explains. "But she put all that aside to do it because she wanted to give back to Sarah, so it was amazing.”

And this isn’t the first time they’ve worked on a big project as a pair — in fact, Jonathan says, they’ve built “tons” of stuff together.

“We work very well together,” Jonathan says. “She’s a goofball same as me, and we’re total nerds. So having fun and laughing a lot but accomplishing something at the same time... it was just a blast.”

Celebrity IOU, which debuted last April, gives celebrities a chance to show their gratitude for someone who helped shape their life or career by giving their living space a complete HGTV-approved redesign, courtesy of the Scott twins.

Season 1 brought A-listers such as Brad Pitt, Viola Davis and Melissa McCarthy. The second season will feature actors Justin Hartley, Allison Janney and Rainn Wilson in addition to Deschanel.